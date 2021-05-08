Storms, heavy rain headed for Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

"The risk for severe storms is low, although lightning hazards will exist," the weather service stated Saturday morning. "Heavy rainfall is expected especially tonight."

Thunderstorms and heavy rain may continue into Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals of up to 2 inches are expected, although higher amounts are possible.

Saturday's temperatures could reach a high near 59 degrees with southeast winds of 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph in the evening.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

