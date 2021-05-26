 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storms, severe weather loom in Central Illinois forecast
0 comments
alert top story

Storms, severe weather loom in Central Illinois forecast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On a day when there's severe weather in your area, you may find yourself under a tornado watch or even a tornado warning. What's the difference?

The National Weather Service in Lincoln is advising residents of possible isolated storms on Wednesday and potentially severe weather on Thursday afternoon and evening. 

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of Central Illinois. It said isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but brief heavy downpours are possible.

Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. High temperatures in the 80s are expected. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A low pressure system will bring thunderstorms to the region on Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service at Lincoln is advising of possible severe weather on Thursday. 

Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are the primary threat, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible. Heavy rain and flash flooding could develop. 

Good news: High pressure is expected to bring a pleasant stretch of late spring weather to Central and Southeast Illinois for Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures in the high 60s and 70s. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News