Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected for Thursday afternoon in Central Illinois

Severe weather brings a multitude of dangers, including hail. What is the process of hail formation, and why can some stones be much bigger than others?
CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday for Central Illinois.
According to meteorologists, strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and tonight as a cold front moves into the area.
"Damaging winds will be the main threat; however, small hail and intense lightning will also be a threat," the weather service stated. "Heavy rainfall, possibly leading to flash flooding, will also be a concern."
Thunderstorms are expected to continue through Saturday. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding still a threat.
Thursday morning and early afternoon will remain sunny with temperatures reaching up to 85 degrees.
