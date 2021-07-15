 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected for Thursday afternoon in Central Illinois

Severe weather brings a multitude of dangers, including hail. What is the process of hail formation, and why can some stones be much bigger than others?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday for Central Illinois.

According to meteorologists, strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and tonight as a cold front moves into the area.

"Damaging winds will be the main threat; however, small hail and intense lightning will also be a threat," the weather service stated. "Heavy rainfall, possibly leading to flash flooding, will also be a concern."

Thunderstorms are expected to continue through Saturday. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding still a threat.

Flash flooding takes out Illinois bridge

Thursday morning and early afternoon will remain sunny with temperatures reaching up to 85 degrees.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

