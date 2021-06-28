Watch now: 3-day rain total 'a 100-year event,' double average for all of June

BLOOMINGTON — As you wait for water to recede from your yard or basement, let this sink in: the Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.

In fact, most of that fell within a 72-hour period.

Official observers for the National Weather Service reported 10.57 inches of rain 2 miles east-southeast of Bloomington, 10.08 inches a mile east of Heyworth, 9.96 inches 4 miles south-southwest of Central Illinois Regional Airport and 9.54 inches 2 miles north-northeast of Shirley from Thursday morning through Sunday morning.

Mike Albano, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, said records going back to 1948 indicate the average amount of rainfall for all of June is 4 inches.

Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford referred to it as “a 100-year event,” meaning there is a 1% chance of such an event occurring in any given year.

The trigger point for a 3-day, 100-year event is 9 inches, he said.

The one-day totals weren’t necessarily record-breaking, he said, but “it’s rolling the three days together that is really impressive.”

It was “an extremely rare event of heavy rain for that area,” said Ford.

For many people, the cleanup isn’t over yet — and neither is the rain.

Another 1 to 3 inches could fall through the middle of the week, said Albano. The activity is expected to be scattered around the region with the heaviest amounts south of McLean County, closer to the Interstate 72 corridor.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for McLean, Logan, Tazewell and Woodford counties. Livingston County also is under a Flash Flood Watch as well as a Flood Warning for the Vermilion River.

The area is under an unusually humid air mass. “Think of it as a sponge,” Albano said. A rain shower may only last 15 minutes but it can be “a torrential downpour,” he said. “The temperatures though mid-week will remain hot and humid in the mid- to upper 80s.”

However, looking ahead to the Fourth of July holiday, we may celebrate some freedom from the stormy weather.

“There will be a little bit of a cool down and drier weather going into the weekend,” Albano said, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

With area rivers and lakes experiencing high water levels, some weekend activities could be curtailed.

Clinton Lake was closed to recreational boating effective 10 a.m. Sunday until further notice “due to flooding-related hazards,” according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Middle Fork of the Vermilion River is also closed to recreational boating because of high-water hazards.

In addition, the river level parking, boat launch and picnic area at Starved Rock State Park and the Lower Dells area at Matthiessen State Park are closed.

Ford, who watches weather trends as state climatologist, said, “It’s really difficult to say whether climate change contributed to this specific event.”

However, he said, “We see the frequency of extreme rainfall events has increased. … That is somewhat of a hallmark of climate change in Illinois.”

On the positive side, “everybody in Central Illinois is out of a drought,” said Ford. “It gives us a bit more breathing room than we had at the beginning of the growing season.”

But parts of northwest Illinois still have a significant rainfall deficit, the northeast is still short and far southern Illinois is on Ford’s “watch list” because soil moisture is trending down.

Even though more rain is in the forecast for Central Illinois, Ford said most people “have seen the worst of it in their rearview mirror.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

