 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast

  • 0

This footage was filmed and produced 3 July 2021. Tropical Storm Elsa that is downgraded from a hurricane, is expected to reach Cuba and Jamaica on Sunday and towards Florida on Monday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday, July 3 for 15 counties potentiall…

{{featured_button_text}}

AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was in Key West, Florida, on July 5, where crews are warning people to get ready for tropical storm-force winds and street flooding.

LINCOLN — Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall on the Florida coast Monday, but Central Illinois won’t feel its impacts, a meteorologist said.

“We’re not anticipating any impacts in this area,” said Alex Erwin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend, Erwin said.

The isolated storms forecast to fall east of Interstate 57 on Thursday and west of the Illinois River on Friday are not related to the storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Before any rain moves into the area, high temperatures punctuate the outlook for the beginning of the week, with the heat index reaching the mid 90s on Monday and approaching 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The hot start to the week gives Central Illinois, especially Bloomington-Normal, a much-needed break from rainfall after the region experienced torrential downpours, tornadoes and flooding last weekend.

People are also reading…

A weekend of flooding closed Clinton Lake but water levels are beginning to drop.

Flood warnings remain in effect along the Illinois River between Putnam and Brown counties.

The high temperatures and high humidity “could cause some issues” for people spending the days outside, but since it’s the beginning of July, Erwin said these figures are “nothing too unreasonable for this time of year.”

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall will help to cool the temperatures across Central Illinois later in the week.

Pantagraph coverage of recent flooding

A recap of coverage about flooding across Central Illinois from The Pantagraph.

Become a member today and support local journalism like this. Our new offer: $3 for three months. Learn more here.

Watch now: Both sides of I-55 in McLean County open following flood-related closures
Local News

Watch now: Both sides of I-55 in McLean County open following flood-related closures

  • Timothy Eggert
  • 0

Both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean County opened Saturday afternoon after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.

 

Watch now: 19 Central Illinois counties under tornado watch
Local News

Watch now: 19 Central Illinois counties under tornado watch

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
  • 0

The watch stretches through most of Central Illinois, covering Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties. It also is in place for East and West Central Illinois, including Cass, Champaign, Douglas, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Scott and Vermilion counties. 

Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding
Local News

Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
  • 0

As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight. 

I-55 shut down by floodwaters
Local News

I-55 shut down by floodwaters

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Portions of Interstate 55 near McLean have reopened after extensive flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.

Watch now: More severe rain, risk of flooding expected in Central Illinois
Local News
breaking

Watch now: More severe rain, risk of flooding expected in Central Illinois

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
  • 0

A flood warning is in effect for McLean County until 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Watch now: What should you do with Bloomington weather alert radio off air?
Weather
top story

Watch now: What should you do with Bloomington weather alert radio off air?

  • Lenore Sobota
  • Updated
  • 0

Even the National Weather Service is not immune to storm damage.

Collection: Videos of flooding across Central Illinois Saturday
State and Regional
top story

Collection: Videos of flooding across Central Illinois Saturday

  • 0

Pantagraph journalists spread across the region Saturday to capture video of floodwaters from overnight storms.

Photos: Flooding in Downs worse than in the past
Local News
top story

Photos: Flooding in Downs worse than in the past

  • David Proeber
  • 0
Photos: Firefighters and other workers recover flooded vehicles after I-55 flooding
Local News
top story

Photos: Firefighters and other workers recover flooded vehicles after I-55 flooding

  • David Proeber
  • 0
Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois
Local News

Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Readers submitted the following images of flooding Friday and Saturday. Submit yours here.

Watch now: Flooding devastates Home Sweet Home Mission in Bloomington
Local News
top story

Watch now: Flooding devastates Home Sweet Home Mission in Bloomington

  • David Proeber
  • Updated
  • 0

Weekend flooding sent 38 inches of water through the basement at Home Sweet Home Ministries' Bloomington mission.

Watch now: 3-day rain total 'a 100-year event,' double average for all of June
Weather
top story

Watch now: 3-day rain total 'a 100-year event,' double average for all of June

  • Lenore Sobota
  • Updated
  • 0

The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News