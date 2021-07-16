 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: McLean County roads flooded after Friday thunderstorms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were called to rescue a motorist on a road from flooding on the flooded Kickapoo Creek.

HEYWORTH — An intense series of thunderstorms in southwest McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Route 66 and Kickapoo Creek.

071721-blm-loc-1flooding

Heyworth firefighters rescue a motorist from a car after Kickapoo Creek swept over a county road at 400 North and 1700 East northeast on Friday. Roads throughout southwest McLean County were flooded after heavy thunderstorms. See a video at pantagraph.com

A water rescue took place after a woman got her car stuck in floodwaters while crossing Kickapoo Creek near 400 North and 1700 East roads northeast of Heyworth.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
071721-blm-loc-2flooding

A truck navigates Route 66 in McLean on Friday. While Route 66 remained passable, parts of the road were under water north of Mclean before noon Friday.

A local farmer said roadways in the area had been closed for about three days, but drivers have continued trying to make it through the floodwaters.

071721-blm-loc-3flooding

Heyworth firefighters clean up equipment after rescuing a motorist from a flooded car. The banks of Kickapoo Creek swept over a county road at 400 North and 1700 East northeast of Heyworth on Friday. 
071721-blm-loc-4flooding

Floodwaters began to move into a home as rain filled culverts and roadways in McLean on Friday.

Pantagraph coverage of June flooding

A recap of coverage about flooding across Central Illinois from The Pantagraph.

Become a member today and support local journalism like this. Our new offer: $3 for three months. Learn more here.

Watch now: Both sides of I-55 in McLean County open following flood-related closures
Local News

Watch now: Both sides of I-55 in McLean County open following flood-related closures

  • Timothy Eggert
  • 0

Both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean County opened Saturday afternoon after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.

 

Watch now: 19 Central Illinois counties under tornado watch
Local News

Watch now: 19 Central Illinois counties under tornado watch

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
  • 0

The watch stretches through most of Central Illinois, covering Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties. It also is in place for East and West Central Illinois, including Cass, Champaign, Douglas, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Scott and Vermilion counties. 

Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding
Local News

Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
  • 0

As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight. 

I-55 shut down by floodwaters
Local News
alert top story

I-55 shut down by floodwaters

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Portions of Interstate 55 near McLean have reopened after extensive flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.

Watch now: More severe rain, risk of flooding expected in Central Illinois
Local News
breaking

Watch now: More severe rain, risk of flooding expected in Central Illinois

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
  • 0

A flood warning is in effect for McLean County until 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Watch now: What should you do with Bloomington weather alert radio off air?
Weather
top story

Watch now: What should you do with Bloomington weather alert radio off air?

  • Lenore Sobota
  • 0

Even the National Weather Service is not immune to storm damage.

Collection: Videos of flooding across Central Illinois Saturday
State and Regional
top story

Collection: Videos of flooding across Central Illinois Saturday

  • 0

Pantagraph journalists spread across the region Saturday to capture video of floodwaters from overnight storms.

Photos: Flooding in Downs worse than in the past
Local News
top story

Photos: Flooding in Downs worse than in the past

  • David Proeber
  • 0
Photos: Firefighters and other workers recover flooded vehicles after I-55 flooding
Local News
top story

Photos: Firefighters and other workers recover flooded vehicles after I-55 flooding

  • David Proeber
  • 0
Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois
Local News

Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Readers submitted the following images of flooding Friday and Saturday. Submit yours here.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News