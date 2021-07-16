Watch now: McLean County roads flooded after Friday thunderstorms

HEYWORTH — An intense series of thunderstorms in southwest McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Route 66 and Kickapoo Creek.

A water rescue took place after a woman got her car stuck in floodwaters while crossing Kickapoo Creek near 400 North and 1700 East roads northeast of Heyworth.

A local farmer said roadways in the area had been closed for about three days, but drivers have continued trying to make it through the floodwaters.

