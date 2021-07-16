Watch now: McLean County roads flooded after Friday thunderstorms

HEYWORTH — An intense series of thunderstorms in southwest McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Route 66 and Kickapoo Creek.
A water rescue took place after a woman got her car stuck in floodwaters while crossing Kickapoo Creek near 400 North and 1700 East roads northeast of Heyworth.
A local farmer said roadways in the area had been closed for about three days, but drivers have continued trying to make it through the floodwaters.
Both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean County opened Saturday afternoon after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.
The watch stretches through most of Central Illinois, covering Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties. It also is in place for East and West Central Illinois, including Cass, Champaign, Douglas, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Scott and Vermilion counties.
As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight.
Portions of Interstate 55 near McLean have reopened after extensive flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.
A flood warning is in effect for McLean County until 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
