alert top story

Watch now: McLean, surrounding counties under flood warning until 9:15 p.m. Sunday

062721-blm-loc-5floodingpeople

The Kickapoo Creek began to recede from along Huff Street in Downs on Saturday. Tony Julian said the water from the creek had never flooded to the extent it had Friday night.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln extended a flood warning through 9:15 p.m. Sunday for southwestern McLean County; northern Logan County; northwestern DeWitt County; and southeastern Tazewell County.

Areas in the region received between 5 to 10 inches of rainfall since Friday, and some emergency management agencies reported “lingering impacts” from previous days, the weather service said Sunday.

Watch now: Flooded streets, submerged basements hit McLean County residents

Bloomington is among at least 10 towns that have or will continue to experience flooding. Others include Heyworth, Atlanta, McLean, Stanford, Waynesville, Armington, Hartsburg, Lawndale and Shirley, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service reports a 30% chance of more rain Sunday afternoon and a 60% chance of rain Sunday night. Scattered thunderstorms are developing in Central Illinois Sunday afternoon, of which some may be severe with wind gusts nearing 60 mph.

About one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected in Bloomington Sunday.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the week, as well, with a 50% chance of precipitation on Monday and a 70% chance of rainfall Monday night.

There also is a 70% chance of rain Tuesday, with rainfall pouring another one-half to 1 inch in Bloomington between Monday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service recommends turning around when approaching flooded roads.

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the weather service said.

“A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring,” it said in a statement. “All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.”

