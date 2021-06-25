Watch now: What should you do with Bloomington weather alert radio off air?

BLOOMINGTON — Even the National Weather Service is not immune to storm damage.

Lightning knocked out the NOAA weather radio station in Bloomington in May, and with no estimate for when repairs can be completed, the weather service suggests reprogramming weather alert radios to nearby stations.

In an update Thursday, the Lincoln office said McLean County has been temporarily added to the coverage area of station WXJ-76 in Champaign (162.550 MHz, Channel 7).

McLean County residents also can find coverage on WXJ-71 in Peoria (162.475 MHz (Channel 4) and WXJ-24 in Odell (162.450 MHz, Channel 3).

With recent severe weather watches and warnings, more attention has been placed on the lack of a Bloomington station, but the National Weather Service said there is still no estimated date for a return to service.

Nicole Batzek, a meteorologist at the weather office in Lincoln, said Friday that the lightning strike caused “significant damage to several components.” The tower is on the west side of Bloomington.

The transmitter has been repaired, but “we’re waiting on antenna components,” she said.

Once those components arrive, “we will need to get climbers to restore the antenna, which is several hundred feet above the ground,” said Batzek. And they will need good weather to do that.

“There are a lot of moving parts” involved in scheduling the repairs, she said.

In the meantime, Batzek said people can refer to a list on their website, www.weather.gov/ilx, to find other NOAA weather radio stations covering their area. The website also can be a good source of information during times of severe weather, she said.

In addition, Bartzek recommended using social media, including the National Weather Service at Lincoln’s Twitter account (@NWSLincolnIL), and listening to local broadcast media.

Most smartphones also will deliver weather warnings for flash floods or tornadoes.

Sirens are intended for outdoor warnings and might not be heard inside buildings.

