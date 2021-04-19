Watch now: When was the last time it snowed on April 20? We found out.

The region is expected to get hit with late-season flurries Tuesday, as a frigid weather system stretches across the Midwest.

“There could certainly be some flakes flying in the morning,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The region is expected to receive at most an inch of snowfall Tuesday, but almost none is expected to accumulate on the ground.

Bloomington-Normal is forecast for about three-quarters of an inch of snow, while Decatur and Mattoon are expected to receive about a half inch.

“Snowfall could potentially be heavy at times tomorrow, but the reason the accumulations are so light is because the ground is going to be pretty warm,” Erwin said.

It would be the first snowfall on April 20 in Bloomington-Normal since 2013, and the first in Decatur since 1943, when less than a quarter of an inch accumulated on each of those days, according to the weather service.