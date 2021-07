BLOOMINGTON — Another gray day is possible for Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 80 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms during the day, giving way to sunny skies and a high of 86 on Wednesday.

Storms are expected to return Thursday and Friday.

