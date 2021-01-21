Week in Illinois 1/22/21

IN THE NEWS
Capitol secured but no protests seen
National Guard troops and police agencies remained on guard since last week at the State Capitol in Springfield. Windows were boarded up, nearby streets were closed and patrols were deployed in response to FBI alerts about possible armed protests leading up to President Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday. All state capitols were put on alert after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but Illinois' Capitol Complex was quiet.
CANNBIS MONEY: Illinois has collected $62 million from legalized marijuana sales that's earmarked for helping minority businesses and neighborhood development, but the money hasn't been spent yet, according to a Chicago Tribune report. The reasons include problems with the state's system to hand out new cannabis business licenses and numerous requests for help.
STEANS LEAVING: Sen. Heather Steans, a Chicago Democrat who chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee, plans to resign at the end of the month after 12 years in the Illinois Senate. Her decision follows high-profile resignations by Sens. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, and former Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, in recent weeks.
CASINO: Officials in Danville are still hopeful their community can land a casino despite delays in the state's application process caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed gambling-expansion legislation in June 2019 that allowed for six new casino licenses in Illinois. More than 18 months later, Danville officials are still awaiting a decision on their bid.
THEY SAID ...
“Justice Heiple exemplified the very highest integrity and followed the law without fear or favor. He was one of the finest jurists Illinois has ever had. He had a marvelous ability to draft concise and to-the-point legal opinions, and his judicial writings are still quoted today.”
— Appellate Justice William E. Holdridge, on James Heiple, 87, a former Illinois Supreme Court chief justice who died Monday in Peoria following a brain hemorrhage
"I think we have in (President) Joe Biden an exceptional person. I have been in public life for a number of years. I have never met a more caring person in public life. He really is a friend, and he feels the problems that families and individuals face in a personal way."
— U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
ODDS AND ENDS
MUSEUM REOPENS: Sue the T. rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at the Field Museum are about to start seeing visitors again. Two months after the famed natural history museum on Chicago's lakefront closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it began reopening Thursday, and the general public will be admitted starting Saturday.
LIVING AT O'HARE: A California man who told police the pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months. Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday. He was jailed in lieu of posting $1,000.
THE WATER COOLER
WALMART: Walmart will pay $10 million to some Illinois employees to settle allegations it used a palm scanning device that violated their privacy rights. The deal could amount to a couple hundred dollars for each person who is part of the class-action settlement, which received preliminary approval from the Cook County Circuit Court last month.
CURRICULUM: Social studies classes in Illinois public schools are about to get a major overhaul, with more emphasis on Black history and the contributions of other underrepresented groups to American culture, and all school districts soon will be required to offer computer science courses under House Bill 2170, which passed during the recent lame duck session of the General Assembly.
IN THE NEWS
COVID restrictions
ease; surge avoided
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced statewide health care contracting to supplement existing hospital staff. That enabled IDPH to loosen restrictions in most areas of the state, significantly to at least a level that allows indoor dining to resume. Only Region 4, which covers the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis, and Region 7, covering Will and Kankakee counties, remain in the stricter Tier 3. New cases of COVID-19 this week remained well below totals counted in November, the worst month for infections in the pandemic. Illinois has dodged expected surges in cases following holiday season travel and family celebrations.
VACCINATIONS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Jan. 15 that Illinois anticipated substantially completing Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination plan this week and moving into Phase 1B by Jan. 25, even as officials criticized what they see as the slow pace of distribution. Phase 1A includes long-term care residents and frontline health care workers. Phase 1B includes non-health care essential workers, residents over the age of 65 and inmates. About 2.7% of the state’s population had received at least one shot by Jan. 15.
SINISE HONORED: Gary Sinise, who is best known for his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump," is this year's winner of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation's annual Lincoln Leadership Prize. The actor and philanthropist will be recognized in April for his commitment to helping veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families.