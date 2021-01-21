Week in Illinois 1/22/21

MUSEUM REOPENS: Sue the T. rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at the Field Museum are about to start seeing visitors again. Two months after the famed natural history museum on Chicago's lakefront closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it began reopening Thursday, and the general public will be admitted starting Saturday.

LIVING AT O'HARE: A California man who told police the pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months. Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday. He was jailed in lieu of posting $1,000.

WALMART: Walmart will pay $10 million to some Illinois employees to settle allegations it used a palm scanning device that violated their privacy rights. The deal could amount to a couple hundred dollars for each person who is part of the class-action settlement, which received preliminary approval from the Cook County Circuit Court last month.