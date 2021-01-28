Week in Illinois 1/29/21

SCHOOLS: Chicago ditched plans Tuesday for thousands of teachers to report to schools this week ahead of students after the teachers union said its members wouldn't comply and were prepared to picket over coronavirus safety concerns.

THEY SAID ...

"We got calls on everything from 'how do I pay my traffic ticket' to 'I have a diaper stuck in the toilet.' And I'm not kidding. We were the office that helped people navigate to where they needed to go. You don't pay your traffic ticket at my office and we certainly don't help with plumbing."

— Former Logan County Clerk Sally Turner

“The middle parts of the country still have a lot of life. They might not have the attractions of coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles, but their economies are basically strong. They just need a little push. There’s really no reason why you couldn’t work for Google and live in Dayton ... without having to pay California housing costs.”

— August Benzow, Washington-based economic analyst

ODDS AND ENDS