Week in Illinois 1/29/21

IN THE NEWS
State sets one-day
vaccination record
Illinois saw a one-day record spike in COVID vaccinations Tuesday, doubling to 53,628 doses from the day before, and the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate continued to decrease to levels not seen since mid-October. The Illinois Department of Public Health said 773,623 vaccines were administered as of Wednesday, and Tuesday's total was almost 20,000 more than were administered on average over the previous seven days. Illinois has reported a total of more than 1.1 million cases and about 19,000 deaths. The rolling case positivity rate hit 4.5% as of Wednesday, decreasing for the 19th consecutive day.
TAX LOSSES: The state Illinois lost $1.44 billion in tax revenue because of the pandemic, which was far less than the billions experts predicted in the spring when COVID-19 first took hold, but “tremendous uncertainties” persist moving forward, according to a report from the University of Illinois’ Institute of Government and Public Affairs.
ABORTION: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at the end of the Trump administration launched an investigation to determine whether Illinois has violated federal law by enacting and enforcing the 2019 Reproductive Health Act which, among other things, requires certain health insurance plans to cover abortion services despite religious objections.
SCHOOLS: Chicago ditched plans Tuesday for thousands of teachers to report to schools this week ahead of students after the teachers union said its members wouldn't comply and were prepared to picket over coronavirus safety concerns.
THEY SAID ...
"We got calls on everything from 'how do I pay my traffic ticket' to 'I have a diaper stuck in the toilet.' And I'm not kidding. We were the office that helped people navigate to where they needed to go. You don't pay your traffic ticket at my office and we certainly don't help with plumbing."
— Former Logan County Clerk Sally Turner
“The middle parts of the country still have a lot of life. They might not have the attractions of coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles, but their economies are basically strong. They just need a little push. There’s really no reason why you couldn’t work for Google and live in Dayton ... without having to pay California housing costs.”
— August Benzow, Washington-based economic analyst
ODDS AND ENDS
BUILDING: State officials on Wednesday announced the purchase of a 17-story office building in Chicago’s West Loop for $73.25 million, a move Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said will “pay for itself.” The 429,316-square-foot building at 555 West Monroe is set to become the new office space for over 1,000 Chicago-based state employees currently working in the James R. Thompson Center and other downtown locations leased by the state.
DEADLOCK: The Illinois Supreme Court deadlocked Jan. 22 over how to interpret a state law that outlines the procedure judges must follow to sentence a minor who is found guilty of a crime to a state juvenile detention center, leaving two conflicting appellate rulings in place.
THE WATER COOLER
GRADUATION: Legislation to add two years of foreign language classes and two years of laboratory science instead of just science courses to Illinois high school graduation requirements awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature but has drawn criticism over expense, availability of teachers, whether other subjects will be crowded out and whether foreign languages should be taught earlier.
TAX CHANGE: A bill endorsed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that would eliminate expanded federal business tax deductions created under the federal CARES Act failed to pass in the lame duck General Assembly session but it may return when it meets next month. While advocates say it preserves state tax revenue, critics say it is a de facto tax hike.
IN THE NEWS
COVID restrictions
ease in more areas
DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in the Chicago suburbs, saw COVID-19 mitigations scaled back amid declining positivity numbers, state officials announced Tuesday. That means five of the state’s 11 public health regions are in Tier 1 mitigations, which allows limited indoor service at restaurants and bars and some group recreational activities. Another five of the state’s 11 regions have returned to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan, which has fewer restrictions. The Metro East region remained in stricter Tier 2 mitigations.
IHSA: The Illinois High School Association board of directors announced Wednesday a new sports schedule for the rest of the school year after receiving clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health last week. Boys and girls basketball can begin playing games immediately after seven days of practice for regions that have reached Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
RENT: The Illinois House spent a total of about $330,000 in taxpayer money to rent Springfield's downtown convention center for less than two weeks during the pandemic because officials decided the House chamber does not allow sufficient social distancing.
CENSUS: With aging residents, low birth rates, COVID-19 deaths and immigration cutbacks, the nation grew only about 7% between 2010 and 2020, similar to the previous historic low between 1930 and 1940, according to new Census Bureau estimates. Illinois lost about 79,000 residents, and it and New York had the largest percentage drops, about 0.66% for each.