Week in Illinois 1/8/20

IN THE NEWS
State may loosen COVID limits Jan. 15
Statewide Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted starting Jan. 15, exactly one incubation period from New Year’s Day, in any region that meets requirements for a reduction of restrictions under the state mitigation plan, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday. The entire state has been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20 in an effort to combat a potential holiday surge in cases. Under these increased restrictions businesses are required to follow 25% capacity limits and close bars and restaurants to indoor service — a restriction that still will be in place even when a region moves back to Tier 2.
REDISTRICTING: Republicans in the Illinois House advocating a "fair maps" proposal said Tuesday they hope to use legislation, instead of a constitutional amendment, to authorize the General Assembly to set up an independent, nonpartisan commission to redraw legislative districts, taking that highly political process out of the hands of legislators.
SENATORS QUIT: State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, former Senate minority leader and three-time candidate for governor, resigned his seat effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. He did not provide a reason. State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, will resign effective Jan. 17 to join the governor’s office as an adviser.
'LAME DUCK' SESSION: Illinois lawmakers will return to the capital city on Friday for a “lame duck” session that is expected to focus on the state’s COVID-19 response, a nearly $4 billion budget deficit and a host of social issues being advanced by the Legislative Black Caucus.
THEY SAID ...
"If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
— U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in comments at a rally Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol
"It's been a hard time. Frustration, anger, unfortunately some of that is playing out in violence. A lot of things that are manifestations of trauma and mental health challenges have been in full bloom."
— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, on a spike in homicides in 2020 in the city after three years of falling totals; the 2020 total of 784, blamed in part on the pandemic and social unrest, was 274 more than in 2019
ODDS AND ENDS
HOUSE SPEAKER: State Rep. Ann Williams, 53, a Chicago attorney, officially threw her hat into the ring Wednesday to become the next speaker of the Illinois House, joining Reps. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego and Kathleen Willis of Addison in challenging embattled Speaker Michael Madigan, who has been implicated in a bribery scandal involving Commonwealth Edison.
COVID VARIANT: Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said officials are increasing surveillance for a new COVID-19 variant that reportedly is more easily spread, but added there is no evidence the new variant would cause more severe disease or death. The variant was detected in the United Kingdom and is believed to have been found in Colorado as well.
THE WATER COOLER
HARASSED DOCTORS: Physicians speaking in favor of vaccinations in general and masks and social distancing in the pandemic are seeing an increase in sexual harassment and personal attacks online, according to a study released Monday in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal.
PRIEST ACCUSED: Activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger has been asked to step aside due to allegations of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred decades ago, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday. The archdiocese received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. Cardinal Blase Cupich in a letter to the Faith Community of Saint Sabina, which is pastored by Pfleger, noted the allegation hasn’t been proven true or false.
IN THE NEWS
Oust Trump after
riot, Pritzker says
Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, long at odds with Republican President Donald Trump, on Wednesday asked Congress to impeach and immediately remove the president from office for encouraging a “coup” by supporters who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol building. Pritzker noted he had assigned the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement to redeploy to the Capitol building in Springfield and other state buildings in light of the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.
VACCINATIONS: Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday as the state neared 1 million infections. The age is lower than a government advisory panel’s recommendation of 75 and older. Pritzker said it was lowered to make distribution more equitable, citing data showing elderly Black and Latino residents die younger from COVID-19.
TEACHERS OUT: Only half of Chicago Public Schools teachers expected in schools ahead of preschool students' anticipated return next week showed up, district officials said Tuesday, in an increasingly contentious battle over classroom learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The district plans a gradual return to in-person classes starting this month after going remote last March, which the teachers union has fought over safety concerns.
KENOSHA SHOOTING: Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, pleased not guilty Tuesday to charges including intentional homicide alleging he fatally shot two people and wounded a third amid summer protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.