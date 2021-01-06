Week in Illinois 1/8/20

SENATORS QUIT: State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, former Senate minority leader and three-time candidate for governor, resigned his seat effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. He did not provide a reason. State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, will resign effective Jan. 17 to join the governor’s office as an adviser.

'LAME DUCK' SESSION: Illinois lawmakers will return to the capital city on Friday for a “lame duck” session that is expected to focus on the state’s COVID-19 response, a nearly $4 billion budget deficit and a host of social issues being advanced by the Legislative Black Caucus.

THEY SAID ...

"If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

— U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in comments at a rally Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol

"It's been a hard time. Frustration, anger, unfortunately some of that is playing out in violence. A lot of things that are manifestations of trauma and mental health challenges have been in full bloom."