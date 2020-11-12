WEEK IN ILLINOIS 11/13/20

IN THE NEWS
Public urged to stay in as COVID surges
Illinois health officials urged residents Wednesday to stay home and strictly limit travel and social gatherings over the next three weeks, after the state recorded its sixth-deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic and a new high for hospitalizations. Wednesday's 145 fatalities marked the highest one-day total since May 27. The 12,657 new infections reported Wednesday set another single-day record, bringing total cases to 523,840. The illness has contributed to 10,434 deaths. Starting Wednesday, Region 5, in southern Illinois, Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and Region 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) joined Region 1 in northwest Illinois under Tier 2 mitigations, which include limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and limiting outdoor seating at bars and restaurants to six or fewer people at a single table.
SUPREME COURT: The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously picked a Democratic appellate judge as an interim replacement for longtime Justice Tom Kilbride, who conceded voters rejected his retention Nov. 3. Republicans immediately slammed the selection of Robert Carter. They had envisioned the six remaining justices ― three from each party ― would deadlock on the appointment, keeping the court evenly balanced until the next election in 2022.
FACEBOOK PAYOUTS: People who lived in Illinois in the last nine years and have Facebook accounts may receive $200 to $400 from Facebook. The social media giant is reaching out in the wake of settling a class-action lawsuit that claimed Facebook violated Illinois law by using its facial recognition software without users' consent.
THEY SAID ...
“I want to remind everybody how deadly this virus is. It hasn’t abated. It hasn’t changed. It’s out there.”
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on tightening pandemic restrictions
“There is mass acceptance of the U.S. cannabis industry by the consumer and the voter. In this divided country, there are very few issues that have that kind of universal acceptance.”
— Ben Kovler, founder and CEO of Chicago-based Green Thumb, a cannabis manufacturer and retailer
“Every student deserves to feel welcome, included, and accepted at school and to see their cultural identity affirmed and represented in the curriculum. This feeling of belonging is critical to improving academic and behavioral outcomes for Illinois’ students.”
— State Board of Education spokeswoman Jackie Matthews about proposed culturally responsive education standards
ODDS AND ENDS
MARIJUANA SALES: Illinois saw more than $100 million in marijuana sales in October, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reported Monday. There was a record $75 million in recreational pot sales last month, up nearly $8 million from the previous month. Sales of medical marijuana totaled another $33 million, according to officials. The first 10 months of legal cannabis sales total more than $500 million.
RAPE VICTIM SUPPORT: The University of Illinois Chicago has received a nearly $900,000 federal grant to help study the support rape victims receive and the outcomes of their recovery. The money for the three-year grant comes from the National Institutes of Health and will focus on “how support processes from social networks impact victims’ adjustment,” according to the university.
THE WATER COOLER
KENOSHA SHOOTING: Wendy Rittenhouse, mother Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, who is charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said neither her son nor the protesters should have been on the street that night and put much of the blame for what happened on police and the governor. He said he was there to protect businesses from looting during the demonstration to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
FIRST AT NAVAL ACADEMY: The first Black woman to assume the top role leading fellow students at the U.S. Naval Academy will take up that position next semester. Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber of Lake Forest, Illinois, a mechanical engineering major and aspires to commission as a Marine Corps ground officer, will be brigade commander for the spring semester.
IN THE NEWS
Pritzker looking for state budget cuts
Efforts to identify cuts that can be made to Illinois’ budget will continue despite Tuesday's postponement of the General Assembly’s veto session, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday. Pritzker also said he will try to convince the nation’s credit rating agencies not to downgrade Illinois’ bonds to junk status. The possible action is the result of rejection of a proposed graduated income tax amendment to the Illinois constitution.
MADIGAN CRITICISM: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Wednesday it’s time to consider someone else for state Rep. Michael Madigan’s jobs as Democratic Party chair and Illinois House speaker. Her remarks followed comments critical of Madigan, who faces an ongoing ethics probe, by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
TEACHER STRESS: Nearly one in three Illinois teachers surveyed said they’ve considered leaving the profession amid the safety concerns and debilitating stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the state’s largest teachers union said Wednesday.
BOMBING TRIAL: Michael Hari, 49, of Clarence, Illinois, alleged mastermind behind a 2017 attack on a Minnesota mosque was acting on his hatred of Muslims when he came up with a plan to pipe bomb the building during morning prayers, prosecutors said as his trial opened Monday. The defense said there is no evidence he was at the mosque.
TEACHING STANDARDS: The Illinois State Board of Education is considering a set of new standards for teachers and administrators aimed at making them more sensitive to students of different cultures, but the proposal is sparking controversy among some religious conservatives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!