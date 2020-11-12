WEEK IN ILLINOIS 11/13/20

IN THE NEWS

Public urged to stay in as COVID surges

Illinois health officials urged residents Wednesday to stay home and strictly limit travel and social gatherings over the next three weeks, after the state recorded its sixth-deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic and a new high for hospitalizations. Wednesday's 145 fatalities marked the highest one-day total since May 27. The 12,657 new infections reported Wednesday set another single-day record, bringing total cases to 523,840. The illness has contributed to 10,434 deaths. Starting Wednesday, Region 5, in southern Illinois, Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and Region 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) joined Region 1 in northwest Illinois under Tier 2 mitigations, which include limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and limiting outdoor seating at bars and restaurants to six or fewer people at a single table.

SUPREME COURT: The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously picked a Democratic appellate judge as an interim replacement for longtime Justice Tom Kilbride, who conceded voters rejected his retention Nov. 3. Republicans immediately slammed the selection of Robert Carter. They had envisioned the six remaining justices ― three from each party ― would deadlock on the appointment, keeping the court evenly balanced until the next election in 2022.