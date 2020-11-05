WEEK IN ILLINOIS 11/6/20

KILBRIDE OUSTED: For the first time since Illinois adopted judicial retention elections in 1964, an Illinois Supreme Court justice lost a retention bid. Justice Thomas Kilbride failed to win at least 60 percent of the vote in his north-central Illinois 3rd Judicial District. Only 56.4 percent voted for retention, according to unofficial results.

THEY SAID ...

“The fact is that local officials who are not doing the right thing are the ones who are going to be responsible for the rates of infection going through the roof, and our hospitals getting overrun and people are dying if they don't enforce the rules. That is why those rules exist.”

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying local officials who don't enforce COVID-19 safety rules are contributing to the spread of the virus

“Lots of people seeing (Illinois National Guard) trucks moving about. While we can't discuss the specifics of troop movements or future plans for security reasons, we can say that we do not have any missions and are just preparing in case we are needed. We join most others in hoping we aren't.”

— Illinois National Guard tweet Monday after National Guard vehicles were seen staging at McCormick Place convention center in Chicago