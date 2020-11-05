WEEK IN ILLINOIS 11/6/20

IN THE NEWS
Biden, Durbin
win in Illinois
Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin won reelection on Tuesday, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state. Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis was elected to a fifth term in the 13th District, fending off Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. Democrat Marie Newman was elected to Congress in a Chicago-area district. Republican state Sen. Jim Oberweis claimed victory in a too-close-to-call 14th District contest with first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood. Former state Rep. Jeanne Ives finished closer than anticipated against freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten in the 6th, and Republican Esther Joy King is in a still-undecided contest with Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos in the 17th.
GRADUATED TAX REJECTED: Backers of a graduated income tax constitutional amendment conceded defeat Wednesday for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s marquee policy proposal, which was projected to bring in more than $3 billion annually to state coffers. With 98 percent of precincts reporting, voters had rejected the amendment by a 55 percent to 45 percent margin. Pritzker lashed out against Republicans, warned of cuts to public safety and human services and said several options were on the table for addressing state budget deficits.
KILBRIDE OUSTED: For the first time since Illinois adopted judicial retention elections in 1964, an Illinois Supreme Court justice lost a retention bid. Justice Thomas Kilbride failed to win at least 60 percent of the vote in his north-central Illinois 3rd Judicial District. Only 56.4 percent voted for retention, according to unofficial results.
THEY SAID ...
“The fact is that local officials who are not doing the right thing are the ones who are going to be responsible for the rates of infection going through the roof, and our hospitals getting overrun and people are dying if they don't enforce the rules. That is why those rules exist.”
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying local officials who don't enforce COVID-19 safety rules are contributing to the spread of the virus
“Lots of people seeing (Illinois National Guard) trucks moving about. While we can't discuss the specifics of troop movements or future plans for security reasons, we can say that we do not have any missions and are just preparing in case we are needed. We join most others in hoping we aren't.”
— Illinois National Guard tweet Monday after National Guard vehicles were seen staging at McCormick Place convention center in Chicago
ODDS AND ENDS
POLLUTION SETTLEMENT: General Iron Industries, a scrap shredder with a history of pollution problems, agreed Monday to pay an $18,000 fine and make improvements intended to prevent explosions and stop metallic pollution from drifting into nearby Chicago neighborhoods. The settlement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration came while it seeks city approval to move from a wealthy, largely white neighborhood to a low-income, predominantly Latino neighborhood, the Chicago Tribune reported.
TOWNS TO MERGE: Voters in Cahokia, Alorton and Centreville approved on Tuesday a proposal to merge their St. Louis area towns to create a new city called Cahokia Heights, according to unofficial returns. With all precincts reporting and 7,226 ballots cast, 4,428 (or about 61%) voted for the merger, and 2,650 (or about 37%) voted against it.
THE WATER COOLER
MCRIB RETURNS: McRib, the fast-food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back. For the first time in eight years, Chicago-based McDonald’s announced Oct. 30 that it was bringing its barbecue-slathered sandwich with the cult following back nationwide starting Dec. 2.
DROP TIME CHANGE?: As the country was getting ready to for the return to standard time on Sunday morning, state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, joined state lawmakers who say the state should consider stopping the practice of moving clocks ahead and backward twice a year and simply settle on permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time. Senate Bill 533, which would put Illinois on daylight saving time year around, passed the Senate on a 42-2 vote last year and has been sitting in the House Rules Committee since November 2019.
Entire state under
COVID restrictions
With the entire state under COVID-19 enhanced mitigation orders as of Wednesday, state leaders continue to face pushback from the restaurant industry and even some county and municipal governments. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday put enforcement pressure squarely on local elected officials. Because of high test positivity rates, the last of the state's 11 regions joined the others Wednesday under orders that include closing bars and restaurants to indoor service as well as limits on the size of public gatherings and social events.
IMMIGRANTS AND BENEFITS: A federal judge in Chicago has struck down a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants over their use of public benefits. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman issued a decision Monday saying the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, among other things.
KENOSHA SHOOTING: Bail was set at $2 million on Monday for Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, who is accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during an Aug. 25 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shootings happened two days after a white police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot the 29-year-old Black man seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.
MADIGAN HEARING DELAYED: Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, chairman of a special committee investigating Democratic State House Speaker Michael Madigan’s role in a bribery scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison, on Wednesday postponed the panel’s next meeting, citing the worsening COVID-19 pandemic and the wait for documents from ComEd.
