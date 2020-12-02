WEEK IN ILLINOIS 12/4/20

IN THE NEWS
Illinois sets record for COVID deaths
Illinois on Wednesday reported a record 238 fatalities related to the coronavirus pandemic, a total that is nearly one-quarter higher than the previous record set during the spring onslaught of the illness. The deaths were accompanied by 9,757 new cases of COVID-19. The previous high of 192 deaths came on May 13, a day when there were just 1,677 new cases. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it's possible that some of the deaths occurred earlier and that the Thanksgiving holiday delayed reporting. In the nine months of the pandemic, there have been 12,639 deaths among 748,603 infections.
EDUCATOR STRESS: The escalating COVID-19 crisis is placing enormous burdens on Illinois teachers that could worsen an already critical teacher shortage in Illinois, public policy experts say. The warning was based on a recent report from a researcher with the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs who found that teachers and administrators across the state are struggling on the job and at home because of COVID-19 stressors, which officials say could hurt teacher retention.
BRIBERY CHARGES: Four former Commonwealth Edison officials pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that they engaged in a years-long bribery scheme that federal prosecutors allege was aimed at influencing Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Former executives Anne Pramaggiore and John Hooker, along with lobbyists Michael McClain and Jay Doherty, were arraigned on the charges in U.S. District Court in Chicago during a hearing that was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THEY SAID ...
"I'm pretty sure prosecutors wouldn't want to wade into that place day after day. Why should we have to jeopardize our health? If I wanted to be in a dangerous profession I wouldn't have gone to law school, I would've been on 'The Deadliest Catch.'"
— Steven Greenberg, defense attorney for R. Kelly, objecting to the singer being housed in a Chicago federal detention center on lockdown because of COVID
“As a profession grounded in care for students and communities, Illinois educators are ready and willing to take on the challenges presented by the pandemic, but they cannot do it alone. Our schools now require a significant infusion of financial and moral support from state leaders and community members.”
— Meghan Kessler, assistant professor of teacher education at the University of Illinois at Springfield
ODDS AND ENDS
CAPITOL DECORATIONS: There will be no Christmas tree nor any holiday displays at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. It has been closed to all but employees and others with permission for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POT CONVICTIONS: New Leaf Illinois, a legal group intended to help people with low-level marijuana convictions in Illinois clear their records, launched last month with state funding as part of the state's cannabis legalization.
SIU PRESIDENT: Southern Illinois University System President Dan Mahony will leave his temporary home in Carbondale early next year for Edwardsville, where he plans to spend the spring semester before finding a permanent location in Springfield. He picked Springfield because it is neutral territory among SIU sites and gives him easier access to state decision-makers.
THE WATER COOLER
BIKE REPLACED: For nearly 30 years, Jerry Harrison of Pekin has commuted to work at a Kroger grocery store on a bicycle in all kinds of weather — until it was stolen last week while he was at work. By the end of his shift, he had a new bike, thanks to Pekin firefighters who heard about the theft from the store manager and used their union charity fund to replace it.
DOG GOES HOME: A dog that darted out of an open door nearly a year ago and has been living on the streets ever since is back home in Chicago. Gracie, a 6-year-old pit bull, was reunited last weekend with her owner, Kelly Shade, thanks to Polly Ellison and Katie Campbell, who took time to gain the dog's trust and capture her. “She got close and that tail started wagging, and she just lost it and I lost it,” Shade told WLS-TV.
IN THE NEWS
Health care workers to get vaccine first
The state of Illinois’ plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available puts front-line health care workers first in line to be inoculated, but shifting projections on how many initial doses the state is likely to receive, the various temperature storage requirements for different vaccines and changing federal recommendations make it uncertain exactly how that plan will roll out. The state in October laid out the framework for how it intends to distribute a vaccine with priority going to the “critical workforce” that provides health care, staff and residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities, and essential workers outside health care.
COMED REPORT: State energy laws passed in 2011 and 2013 allowed Commonwealth Edison to earn huge profits while the utility giant failed to fulfill its promise of consumer savings and benefits, according to a new report issued by an independent public interest group this week. The report from the Illinois Public Interest Research Group describes the energy laws as a “profit machine” for the largest utility company in the state. The laws established a formula “that guaranteed revenue and profits,” weakening the regulatory role of the Illinois Commerce Commission. The legislation is tied to the ComEd bribery scandal involving House Speaker Michael Madigan.
COOK COUNTY HOMICIDES: Cook County, which includes Chicago, has seen more than 900 homicides thus far this year compared to 675 in all of last year. The county medical examiner says 2020 is the first year since 2016 and just the second since 1996 that has seen at least 900 homicides.
— LEE WIRE SERVICES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!