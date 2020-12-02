WEEK IN ILLINOIS 12/4/20

IN THE NEWS

Illinois sets record for COVID deaths

Illinois on Wednesday reported a record 238 fatalities related to the coronavirus pandemic, a total that is nearly one-quarter higher than the previous record set during the spring onslaught of the illness. The deaths were accompanied by 9,757 new cases of COVID-19. The previous high of 192 deaths came on May 13, a day when there were just 1,677 new cases. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it's possible that some of the deaths occurred earlier and that the Thanksgiving holiday delayed reporting. In the nine months of the pandemic, there have been 12,639 deaths among 748,603 infections.

EDUCATOR STRESS: The escalating COVID-19 crisis is placing enormous burdens on Illinois teachers that could worsen an already critical teacher shortage in Illinois, public policy experts say. The warning was based on a recent report from a researcher with the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs who found that teachers and administrators across the state are struggling on the job and at home because of COVID-19 stressors, which officials say could hurt teacher retention.