Week in Illinois 3/12/21

New COVID-19 safety guidelines released Tuesday by the Illinois State Board of Education suggest in-person learning should be prioritized over extracurricular activities. Capacity limits for in-person learning, and activities like lunch, will be determined by the space’s ability to accommodate social distancing. The board now defines social distancing for in-person learning as 3 to 6 feet for students and fully vaccinated staff, although the board says 6 feet distance remains safest. The board also said students who are at increased risk for severe illness must be provided with the option of remote learning.
JOBLESS: Roughly 40,000 self-employed workers in Illinois have lost access to jobless aid because an improvement in the state’s unemployment rate, trending below 8%, has triggered a reduction of extended benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program from 57 weeks to 50 weeks, the Department of Employment Security said.
CHILD SUPPORT: The state is no longer charging interest on late child support payments that are made through the Department of Healthcare and Family Services unless it’s ordered by a court, and all of the outstanding interest charges that those parents owed, totaling more than $2.7 billion, have been zeroed out.
PENSIONS: A new report by the credit rating agency Moody’s says Illinois will set a new record as of June 30, 2020, when it reports a total net pension liability of more than $300 billion, the highest of any state in the nation.
“It can be hard to understand what it means to be trans, but we can all agree that trans people should be treated with dignity and respect, just like anyone else.”
— Myles Brady Davis of Equality Illinois, on a bill to make it easier for transgender, nonbinary and intersex people to change the sex on their birth certificate
“Obviously, there are significant ecological impacts and there's also significant infrastructure impact when these balloons land. Not only are they dangerous for our habitat but they also complicate our storm sewer systems and our water systems.”
— State Rep. Sam Yingling, D-Grayslake, on pending legislation that would ban balloon releases
DUCKWORTH: Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce plans to run in 2022 for a second term.
BASEBALL: The Chicago White Sox and Cubs will be allowed to admit about 8,000 fans each to their home games this year after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Guaranteed Rate and Wrigley fields will be open to 20% capacity.
AMTRAK: The Texas Eagle is one of 12 long-distance Amtrak lines being restored to pre-COVID daily service levels with federal coronavirus relief package funding.
CAMPAIGN: Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a $10 million state public-awareness campaign to dispel myths about COVID-19 vaccines and promote their effectiveness.
INTERNET PRIVACY: Lawmakers are considering amending an internet privacy law that recently led to a $650 million settlement between Facebook and more than 1 million users in Illinois. Sponsors say revising the Biometric Information Privacy Act of 2008 will protect small businesses but detractors say it will render the law obsolete.
GUNS: Four Illinoisans who have been waiting for months for state-issued concealed-carry licenses are suing Illinois State Police officials for allegedly depriving them of their rights to bear arms and due process.
PETS: A House committee advanced a bill to allow the removal of pets from households of people known to be a danger to animals.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed the Education and Workforce Equity Act, containing over 20 provisions aimed at decreasing racial gaps in the state’s education system. The law requires an annual assessment of incoming kindergartners, adds graduation requirements in computer literacy, science and foreign language and expands Black studies.
VARIANT: The first case of the more infectious Brazil P.1 variant of COVID-19 in Illinois has been detected in a Chicago resident, public health officials said.
CARJACKINGS: Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said 44% of the more than 300 people arrested on vehicle-related charges, including carjackings, have been juveniles. Information on a new carjacking task force is being posted online.
MEDICAID: A House committee moved bills to allow Medicaid managed care clients to choose their own pharmacies and to eliminate a ban on temporary family aid for those with felony drug convictions.
U OF I: County health officials who oversee the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign say they misunderstood state guidelines for vaccinating higher education employees and erroneously allowed about 1,500 people who weren’t yet eligible to sign up in early February.
BUDGET: Illinois State Board of Education officials pushed back on the governor’s proposal to keep state K-12 education funding flat next fiscal year, instead calling for an added $362.1 million for the state’s evidence-based funding formula and $50 million in early childhood education grants.