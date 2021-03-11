Week in Illinois 3/12/21

PENSIONS: A new report by the credit rating agency Moody’s says Illinois will set a new record as of June 30, 2020, when it reports a total net pension liability of more than $300 billion, the highest of any state in the nation.

THEY SAID ...

“It can be hard to understand what it means to be trans, but we can all agree that trans people should be treated with dignity and respect, just like anyone else.”

— Myles Brady Davis of Equality Illinois, on a bill to make it easier for transgender, nonbinary and intersex people to change the sex on their birth certificate

“Obviously, there are significant ecological impacts and there's also significant infrastructure impact when these balloons land. Not only are they dangerous for our habitat but they also complicate our storm sewer systems and our water systems.”

— State Rep. Sam Yingling, D-Grayslake, on pending legislation that would ban balloon releases

ODDS AND ENDS