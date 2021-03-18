Week in Illinois 3/19/21

IN THE NEWS
State closer
to reopening
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday the state is “getting close” to the next phase of reopening amid increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing positivity rates. All of Illinois currently remains in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, which prohibits public gatherings of 50 people or more. Phase 5 is triggered when vaccine availability, health care capacity and a decline in case number growth allow.
PLATFORM: Illinois House Republicans released a new legislative agenda, Reimagine Illinois, in an effort to rebrand the party’s role in Illinois politics. The caucus statement asks voters to “imagine an Illinois free of corruption and with responsible fiscal leadership.”
ENERGY: A pair of energy bills that would overhaul the state’s energy industry advanced to the House floor. The Clean Energy Jobs Act would put Illinois on track to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. The Path to 100 Act would increase the cap on energy bills from about 2 percent to 4 percent to fund renewable projects.
ELECTIONS: A bill that would expand ballot drop boxes and curbside voting throughout the state has advanced in the House. House Bill 1871 would make changes similar to those passed ahead of the 2020 presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DOULAS: A new bill would allow doulas to be covered under Medicaid, something maternal health experts say would help protect women during prenatal care, labor, delivery and the year following birth.
THEY SAID ...
“I think we need to get together, sit down, be transparent in this process, and work together to pass a truly balanced budget that doesn't use the federal dollars to fill holes, but to get us out of the holes.”
— Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, calling for legislative oversight on spending federal COVID relief money
"Ours is a welcoming state, today and always. Our great obligation is to live up to our ideals, to allow all of our residents to find safety and community and joy in who they are and where they come from. That is the Illinois that our children deserve."
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, expressing support for Asian Americans after shootings at Georgia massage parlors
ODDS AND ENDS
HISTORIC SITE: The Old State Capitol in downtown Springfield is closed to visitors through April while it undergoes repairs and renovation work.
GREEN RIVER: The Chicago River was dyed green Saturday after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint it for the second consecutive St. Patrick's Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
TIME: Seven bills have been filed in the Illinois House to set the state on either standard time or daylight saving time year-round.
CANNABIS: Plans to create 150 new marijuana stores, allow cannabis tours and make it a crime to get a pet high are among proposals Illinois lawmakers are expected to consider this spring.
THE WATER COOLER
SEX EDUCATION: A House committee advanced a bill that would mandate that all Illinois public schools provide a comprehensive, age-appropriate curriculum on sex education, sexual abuse awareness and healthy relationships for grades K-12.
ABORTION: Some Democratic lawmakers want to repeal a law that requires girls under the age of 18 who are seeking an abortion to notify their parents before the procedure.
VACCINATIONS: An official at a Chicago hospital admitted his staff improperly vaccinated currently ineligible Trump Tower workers.
LAWSUIT: An Illinois appellate court ruled a woman struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field in 2018 can sue Major League Baseball.
IN THE NEWS
Vaccinations
near 100K a day
The state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which started at a slow trickle in December, has ramped up to a current average of more than 98,000 a day, and more than 880 vaccination sites are open across the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicted the state will exceed 100,000 shots per day by the end of the month.
DEATHS: Largely because of COVID-19, Illinois' number of deaths for March 1, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021, — 111,000 — was 27% higher than the average for the same 10 months from 2015 through 2019, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data in a Chicago Tribune report. Illinois' death rate ranked it among the 10 worst states for that period.
HUNGER: Gov. J.B. Pritzker has touted a new plan for helping end hunger in Illinois that includes improved technology and better collaboration between state agencies and advocacy groups. Pritzker announced strategies he said will help Illinoisans get connected to nutrition assistance programs and promote better food access.
VETERANS HOMES: The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs reported all four state-run veterans homes had no staff or residents currently positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, but the agency is still working to produce uniform infection control procedures.
EDUCATION: Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will consider ideas for directing hundreds of millions of new dollars toward K-12 education in the upcoming fiscal year, but proponents of such spending must offer up ways to cut government spending or raise necessary revenues elsewhere.