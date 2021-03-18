Week in Illinois 3/19/21

near 100K a day

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which started at a slow trickle in December, has ramped up to a current average of more than 98,000 a day, and more than 880 vaccination sites are open across the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicted the state will exceed 100,000 shots per day by the end of the month.

DEATHS: Largely because of COVID-19, Illinois' number of deaths for March 1, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021, — 111,000 — was 27% higher than the average for the same 10 months from 2015 through 2019, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data in a Chicago Tribune report. Illinois' death rate ranked it among the 10 worst states for that period.

HUNGER: Gov. J.B. Pritzker has touted a new plan for helping end hunger in Illinois that includes improved technology and better collaboration between state agencies and advocacy groups. Pritzker announced strategies he said will help Illinoisans get connected to nutrition assistance programs and promote better food access.

VETERANS HOMES: The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs reported all four state-run veterans homes had no staff or residents currently positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, but the agency is still working to produce uniform infection control procedures.

EDUCATION: Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will consider ideas for directing hundreds of millions of new dollars toward K-12 education in the upcoming fiscal year, but proponents of such spending must offer up ways to cut government spending or raise necessary revenues elsewhere.

