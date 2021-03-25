Week in Illinois 3/26/21

IN THE NEWS
Economic, racial
equity laws OK'd
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed on Tuesday a package of four bills to address systemic economic inequity in Black and brown communities. The laws will restrict use of a person’s criminal history in hiring and public housing decisions; raise the goal for state contracting with minority-owned businesses to 30%; create an agency to set new standards for examining low- and moderate-income lending; and cap the effective interest rates on payday loans at 36%.
RENT CONTROL: The House Committee on Housing advanced a bill Wednesday that would repeal the state’s Rent Control Preemption Act of 1997 and enable local municipalities to impose caps on rent prices.
GUN CONTROL: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday called on lawmakers to take up gun control measures, such as limiting assault weapons, in light of a Colorado grocery store shooting that killed 10.
VETERANS HOMES: A joint report from two state agencies and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found Illinois’ four state-run veterans homes lack standardized infection prevention policies despite previous audits suggesting they be implemented.
INMATE VOTING: A bill that would repeal an existing law that prohibits prison inmates from voting is working its way through the General Assembly, but fulling restoring voting rights to prisoners would require amending the state constitution.
TEACHING: Nearly 8 in 10 adults believe the COVID-19 pandemic has made teaching and learning more difficult, according to a poll conducted for the Illinois Education Association.
THEY SAID ...
"Prayer leaders have their important place in this, but we are Senate leaders. What are we doing? What are we doing, other than reflecting and praying?. That's a good starting point. That shouldn't be our end point."
— U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, calling for action to reduce gun violence after fatal shootings in Colorado and Georgia
"I know that words matter. I was on the receiving end of bullets at a Virginia baseball field in 2017 because a deranged gunman was intoxicated by politics. He was screaming 'health care' as he shot at Steve Scalise, my Republican colleagues, and me."
— U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, responding to claims he dismissed a connection between rhetoric and hate crimes
ODDS AND ENDS
CICADAS: Sometime in May, one of the largest groups of periodical cicadas, Brood X, will head above ground for a few weeks in more than a dozen states, including Illinois, for the first time in 17 years.
CAMPAIGN FUND: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker sought Monday to distance his anticipated bid for reelection from the $35 million he gave his campaign fund, calling the donation a “preventive measure” to counteract unspecified Republican attacks on his party’s agenda.
LAKE MICHIGAN: Water hundreds of feet below the surface of Lake Michigan is warming, especially in winter, possibly changing seasonal patterns on the lake, according a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report.
THE WATER COOLER
REPARATIONS: Becoming the first U.S. city to make reparations to Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery, Evanston has approved distributing $10 million from cannabis tax revenue over the next 10 years. Eligible Black households would receive $25,000 for home repairs, property down payments and mortgage interest or late penalties.
ADMISSIONS: Nearly half of all undergraduate applicants declined to submit ACT or SAT scores to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign during the pandemic-altered admissions cycle, and now U of I wants to extend the test-optional policy for at least two more years, citing continued disruptions from COVID-19.
Illinois nears
reopening phase
Illinois this week neared the “bridge” phase of reopening that will allow for greater capacity limits at businesses and social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 66 percent of the state’s seniors had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, up from 58% March 18. That number hitting 70% will trigger the bridge phase and another 28-day monitoring period. If virus transmission and hospitalization metrics don’t worsen during the monitoring period, Phase 5 can begin, removing all capacity restrictions.
PRITZKER VACCINATED: Gov. J.B. Pritzker received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. As of Wednesday, more than 5 million vaccine doses had been administered in Illinois, and 32% of Illinoisans 16 years of age and older had received at least one dose. All Illinoisans at least 16 years old outside of Chicago will be eligible for vaccinations beginning April 12.
INMATES: About 1,000 Illinois Department of Corrections inmates scheduled for release in the next nine months could be set free soon as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit filed last spring amid a growing COVID-19 health crisis in state lockups.