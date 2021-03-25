Week in Illinois 3/26/21

CICADAS: Sometime in May, one of the largest groups of periodical cicadas, Brood X, will head above ground for a few weeks in more than a dozen states, including Illinois, for the first time in 17 years.

CAMPAIGN FUND: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker sought Monday to distance his anticipated bid for reelection from the $35 million he gave his campaign fund, calling the donation a “preventive measure” to counteract unspecified Republican attacks on his party’s agenda.

LAKE MICHIGAN: Water hundreds of feet below the surface of Lake Michigan is warming, especially in winter, possibly changing seasonal patterns on the lake, according a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report.

THE WATER COOLER

REPARATIONS: Becoming the first U.S. city to make reparations to Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery, Evanston has approved distributing $10 million from cannabis tax revenue over the next 10 years. Eligible Black households would receive $25,000 for home repairs, property down payments and mortgage interest or late penalties.