Week in Illinois 4/16/21

IN THE NEWS

Illinois pauses

J&J vaccine use

Illinois on Tuesday temporarily halted shots of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on the advice of federal health authorities who were reviewing six U.S. cases of a "rare and severe-type blood clot" among the 6.8 million J&J vaccine recipients. The Illinois Department of Public Health said it took the action "out of an abundance of caution."

ELIGIBILITY: All Illinoisans over the age of 16 became eligible Monday for the COVID-19 vaccines, although Chicago vaccination sites are planning on expanding eligibility next week.

MATERNITY CARE: Illinois will be the first U.S. state with federal approval to provide Medicaid benefits to eligible mothers for up to 12 months postpartum, a major extension from the previous 60-day limit, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

DATA BREACH: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that his agency's internet network was discovered to be "compromised" on Saturday. The extent to which the system was compromised remains under investigation, his office said.