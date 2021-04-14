Week in Illinois 4/16/21

IN THE NEWS
Illinois pauses
J&J vaccine use
Illinois on Tuesday temporarily halted shots of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on the advice of federal health authorities who were reviewing six U.S. cases of a "rare and severe-type blood clot" among the 6.8 million J&J vaccine recipients. The Illinois Department of Public Health said it took the action "out of an abundance of caution."
ELIGIBILITY: All Illinoisans over the age of 16 became eligible Monday for the COVID-19 vaccines, although Chicago vaccination sites are planning on expanding eligibility next week.
MATERNITY CARE: Illinois will be the first U.S. state with federal approval to provide Medicaid benefits to eligible mothers for up to 12 months postpartum, a major extension from the previous 60-day limit, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.
DATA BREACH: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that his agency's internet network was discovered to be "compromised" on Saturday. The extent to which the system was compromised remains under investigation, his office said.
LAWSUIT: The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is facing a $2 million wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the estate of Korean War veteran Richard Cieski Sr., one of 36 residents who died of COVID-19 at the state-run veterans home in LaSalle during a coronavirus outbreak last fall.
PRISONS: The Illinois Department of Corrections has started reopening facilities to in-person visits for the first time since March 14 last year, and the last should be open by May 3.
THEY SAID ...
"On a visceral level, it's probably the most contentious issue before the General Assembly because it has the potential to personally affect the career of every member sitting there."
— Political analyst Charlie Wheeler on legislative redistricting
“There is a national movement ... re-evaluating public (artworks), the extent to which they accurately reflect history and how they impact people who have been marginalized from our history. When our public art doesn’t represent positive history that we can all celebrate, it sends a particularly harmful message to people of color that these beliefs are shared by their own government.”
— Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch
ODDS AND ENDS
LAWMAKER PAY: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza plans to appeal a Cook County judge's ruling that two former state senators have a “clear right” to portions of their legislative pay withheld when the legislature froze cost-of-living increases and implemented furlough days.
OBAMA: Preliminary construction for the Obama Presidential Center at Chicago's Jackson Park has begun, kicking off a $200 million process that will take up to several months before the official campus groundbreaking later this year.
MCDONALD'S: McDonald’s said Wednesday it will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants worldwide starting next year.
THE WATER COOLER
REMARKS: Chicago aldermen moved to officially condemn U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who told an audience at a Jan. 5 Washington, D.C., rally “Hitler was right” when he said "whoever has the youth has the future.”
CAPITOL ART: A bipartisan Illinois House Statue and Monument Review Task Force will develop recommendations for adding or removing Capitol art and artifacts in keeping with the values of the state, according to Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch.
CHARGES: Federal charges made public Wednesday alleged Thomas Adams Jr., 39, of Springfield stormed the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and later told a reporter outside the building it was a “really fun time.”
IN THE NEWS
Infrastructure
gets C- grade
Illinois's infrastructure earned a C-minus grade, the result of a “systemic lack of investment,” according to a state-by-state analysis done in support of President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Among the report’s findings, Illinois has 2,374 bridges and over 6,218 miles of highway in poor condition; 21% of the state's trains and other transit vehicles are past useful life; 7% of Illinoisans live in areas without acceptable broadband; and the state's drinking water systems will require $20.9 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years.
GUN PERMITS: A bipartisan group of lawmakers is backing legislation to modernize and speed up the way the Illinois State Police process and issue firearm owners identification cards and concealed-carry licenses. The agency was authorized Tuesday to give another 150-day extension to people whose FOID cards and licenses have expired due to a renewal processing backlog.
HIV: A House committee unanimously advanced bills to decriminalize transmission of HIV and to expand protection orders for survivors of sexual assault.
TERM LIMITS: A bill to implement term limits of no more than 10 consecutive years on Illinois General Assembly leaders advanced out of committee Wednesday.