Week in Illinois 4/23/21

IN THE NEWS
Illinois tops
8M vaccinations
More than 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Illinois and nearly one quarter of the state’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health. More than 1.3 million Illinois residents had tested positive and 21,694 had died as of Tuesday, but IDPH data showed the infection rate in the state is improving for the first time in weeks.
CHAUVIN: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd as "an important milestone on the journey to justice," but said there is still more to be done.
UNEMPLOYMENT: The statewide unemployment rate fell 0.3 of a percentage point in March, to 7.1 percent, as the daily count of new COVID-19 cases and the case positivity rate appeared to be leveling, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
MONUMENTS: A House committee tasked with reviewing statues and monuments on state property held its first meeting Wednesday, hearing from professors and state government associations on what frameworks can be established to guide the review process.
HOUSING: A state Senate committee has advanced a bill that would offer state tax credits to owners and developers of affordable housing units
AUTISM: Legislation filed in the Illinois House would free up millions of dollars in Medicaid coverage for autism treatment for children after a previous failed attempt in 2019.
THEY SAID ...
“Having this conversation about the vaccine is bigger than just an injection. This is about safety, security, being able to resume life as normal, so it’s definitely going to be an emotional one.”
— Ilene Kastel, founder of Next Step Counseling in Chicago, on couples who disagree on whether to be vaccinated
“So if you put your hands up, they shoot. If you put your hands down, they shoot. If you walk, you run, you hide, you sleep, you do exactly as they say, they still shoot. So I ask the members of this chamber, what are we supposed to do?"
— State Rep. Edgar Gonzalez, addressing the Illinois House after a Chicago police officer shot Adam Toledo, 13
ODDS AND ENDS
STATE FAIRS: Plans are underway for state fairs Aug. 12-22 in Springfield and Aug. 27 to Sept. 6 in Du Quoin despite disruptions last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some crowd-heavy concerts and Grandstand events will be modified.
MUSEUM: Leadership at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum assured state lawmakers Tuesday that its new policies for loaning artifacts will correct the insufficient oversight that led to the improper loan of an original copy of the Gettysburg Address in 2018.
REPRIMAND: A Senate GOP staff member has been reprimanded for using a state government email account to remind colleagues of a political fundraiser.
THE WATER COOLER
SPORTS EVENTS: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday she expects fans to be allowed at the United Center for Bulls and Blackhawks games before the end of this season, but the city is waiting for COVID cases to continue decreasing.
POLICE ANIMALS: Lawmakers advanced a bill to make it a felony offense if a person kills or injures a police animal while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
NUCLEAR SUBSIDIES: Another round of subsidies for Illinois’ nuclear power plants is justified to help meet Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by midcentury, according to an audit of ComEd’s parent company.
IN THE NEWS
Toledo shooting
under review
Cook County prosecutors are evaluating bodycam video released April 15 that shows Chicago police officer Eric Stillman shooting Adam Toledo, 13, less than a second after the boy drops a handgun. Amid renewed appeals for policing reform, some called for the officer to be charged or fired and for the Department of Justice to investigate.
CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate change is reshaping life in Illinois with warmer winters, increasing precipitation and hotter, drier summers, according to a climate assessment for the state released by the Nature Conservancy.
DESECRATION: A civil lawsuit against the city of Springfield and its police department alleges that six officers at a traffic stop desecrated the ashes of Ta'Naja Barnes, a 2-year-old who died of neglect and starvation in Decatur in 2019.
CANNABIS: An amendment filed Tuesday in the House would create 120 new recreational-cannabis dispensary licenses beyond the 75 set to be awarded this year in an effort to meet the goal of providing licenses to populations most heavily affected by the war on drugs.
CHILD CARE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced April 16 that $1.6 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funding will be allocated toward early childhood education and child care providers in Illinois.
VISITS: Lawmakers and advocates are calling for the Illinois General Assembly to pass a bill that would require nursing homes to offer virtual visits for residents to prevent social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.