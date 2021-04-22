Week in Illinois 4/23/21

HOUSING: A state Senate committee has advanced a bill that would offer state tax credits to owners and developers of affordable housing units

AUTISM: Legislation filed in the Illinois House would free up millions of dollars in Medicaid coverage for autism treatment for children after a previous failed attempt in 2019.

THEY SAID ...

“Having this conversation about the vaccine is bigger than just an injection. This is about safety, security, being able to resume life as normal, so it’s definitely going to be an emotional one.”

— Ilene Kastel, founder of Next Step Counseling in Chicago, on couples who disagree on whether to be vaccinated

“So if you put your hands up, they shoot. If you put your hands down, they shoot. If you walk, you run, you hide, you sleep, you do exactly as they say, they still shoot. So I ask the members of this chamber, what are we supposed to do?"

— State Rep. Edgar Gonzalez, addressing the Illinois House after a Chicago police officer shot Adam Toledo, 13

ODDS AND ENDS