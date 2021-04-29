Week in Illinois 4/30/21

IN THE NEWS
Census: State
population drops
Illinois’ population dropped by more than 18,000 people over the last decade, and the state will see its U.S. House representation drop from 18 seats to 17 next year, according to 2020 U.S. census data released Monday. Illinois' population dropped 0.14% from 2010 to 12,812,508. Illinois was was one of three states to lose population over the decade as U.S. population continued to shift south and west, census officials said.
EV TRAINING: The state is distributing $7.5 million each to Heartland Community College in Normal and Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville for electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy generation training programs.
TAXES: Members of an Illinois Senate committee sparred with officials from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration in a hearing on corporate tax code changes proposed to generate $932 million in an effort to balance the state’s budget for fiscal 2022.
J&J SHOTS: The Chicago Medical Society says physicians should become key providers of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which was cleared for use again April 23, because they are best suited to overcome patients’ skepticism.
TELEHEALTH: The Illinois House passed a bill April 23 that would make COVID-19-related expansions to telehealth services permanent through state statute.
HELPLINE: An Illinois school safety helpline has been launched to give kids a safe and confidential place to report information that might prevent bullying, suicide and campus violence.
THEY SAID ...
“It’s unfortunate, yet unsurprising, that Illinois lost population over the past decade. Democrats continue to push corruption, tax hikes, and job-killing policies, which have only made our outmigration problems worse.”
— U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, responding to Illinois losing population in the latest census
“I think we all need to recognize the decorum that we should operate under on the House floor, and not act like little children and throw stuff."
— State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, responding to an angry speech in which Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, threw papers and called promises of House reform "a bunch of BS."
ODDS AND ENDS
EIU BUILDING: An Eastern Illinois University committee recommended the name of Douglas Hall be changed, recognizing 19th century Sen. Stephen Douglas' ties to slavery.
REAL ID: Illinoisans anxious about meeting the October deadline to obtain a Real ID have gained more time: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the deadline to May 3, 2023.
CASINO: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago is officially seeking proposals to build the city's first casino resort by 2025.
NEW CITY: On May 6, when new city leaders will be sworn in, the communities of Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville will officially merge to become Cahokia Heights.
THE WATER COOLER
GAMBLING: State lawmakers are considering a number of changes to Illinois gambling laws, including a measure that would lift the prohibition on gambling on in-state colleges and universities.
NAME CHANGES: A bill allowing a person who must register with a state agency due to a criminal conviction to change their name under specific circumstances passed the Illinois House with bipartisan support.
'REVENGE PORN': A northern Illinois woman has been convicted in a “revenge porn” case that reached the state’s high court and stemmed from sexually explicit photos of another woman she sent to family and friends after her wedding was called off.
IN THE NEWS
Pritzker signs
health reforms
Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared health care “a right, not a privilege” Tuesday as he signed a massive reform bill that includes over a dozen provisions meant to end health care inequities on the basis of race, income and other socioeconomic factors and to expand access to health care and mental health services.
VACCINATIONS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new $60 million state program Monday that aims to increase vaccine access in low-income, vulnerable communities and to connect residents to COVID-19 assistance programs for transportation, food, utilities or other resources.
MURDER: Murder and other charges have been filed against Marion Lewis, 18, who is suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald's drive-thru.
REDISTRICTING: Illinois Senate Republicans accused Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of breaking a campaign pledge to support an independent commission to redraw legislative district maps.
EXELON: Members of a state Senate committee criticized a recent audit of Exelon’s nuclear power operations that suggested ratepayers may need to subsidize two plants by as much as $350 million over the next five years.
BILLS: The state Senate and House passed more than 750 bills last week, addressing school timeouts, youth vaping, teaching Muslim history, the commemoration of Juneteenth and automatic voter registration in prisons, among other topics. April 23 was the deadline for each house to send legislation to the other before the session ends May 31.