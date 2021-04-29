Week in Illinois 4/30/21

IN THE NEWS

Census: State

population drops

Illinois’ population dropped by more than 18,000 people over the last decade, and the state will see its U.S. House representation drop from 18 seats to 17 next year, according to 2020 U.S. census data released Monday. Illinois' population dropped 0.14% from 2010 to 12,812,508. Illinois was was one of three states to lose population over the decade as U.S. population continued to shift south and west, census officials said.

EV TRAINING: The state is distributing $7.5 million each to Heartland Community College in Normal and Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville for electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy generation training programs.

TAXES: Members of an Illinois Senate committee sparred with officials from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration in a hearing on corporate tax code changes proposed to generate $932 million in an effort to balance the state’s budget for fiscal 2022.