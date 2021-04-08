Week in Illinois 4/9/21

IN THE NEWS

COVID positivity,

hospital rates up

Public health officials on Wednesday announced 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 80,628 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate to 4.1%, the highest that figure has stood since Jan. 30. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased Wednesday to a total of 1,710 individuals, the highest since mid-February. The increased case positivity numbers and hospitalizations have caused state officials to place a hold on the next steps for reopening that were announced late last month.

EVICTIONS: The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order this week creating stronger safeguards for tenants seeking rent relief under the governor’s eviction moratorium. The revised order makes clear that a landlord challenging a tenant’s eviction moratorium protections has to state the legal and factual basis for such a challenge.