Week In Illinois 5/14/21

IN THE NEWS

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced May 6 Illinois would enter the “bridge” phase to full reopening on Friday, easing capacity restrictions on a range of businesses and events. And barring any reversal of current trends, Phase 5, or full reopening, will begin June 11.

COLLEGE: Under two bills approved by the Senate Higher Education Committee, residents would be allowed to apply to the state’s public universities without submitting SAT or ACT scores and well-performing community college students would be guaranteed University of Illinois admission.

EV MAKER: Canadian electric-vehicle maker Lion Electric Co. will invest at least $75 million in a Joliet plant that ultimately will produce 20,000 zero-emission vehicles a year and create 745 or more jobs, officials said May 7.

HEALTH BILLS: The Senate Health Committee voted Tuesday to advance two bills to allow certain unused prescription drugs to be returned to pharmacies and reused for eligible populations and to require that feminine hygiene products be provided free of charge at homeless shelters.