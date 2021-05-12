Week In Illinois 5/14/21

IN THE NEWS
State enters
'bridge' phase
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced May 6 Illinois would enter the “bridge” phase to full reopening on Friday, easing capacity restrictions on a range of businesses and events. And barring any reversal of current trends, Phase 5, or full reopening, will begin June 11.
COLLEGE: Under two bills approved by the Senate Higher Education Committee, residents would be allowed to apply to the state’s public universities without submitting SAT or ACT scores and well-performing community college students would be guaranteed University of Illinois admission.
EV MAKER: Canadian electric-vehicle maker Lion Electric Co. will invest at least $75 million in a Joliet plant that ultimately will produce 20,000 zero-emission vehicles a year and create 745 or more jobs, officials said May 7.
HEALTH BILLS: The Senate Health Committee voted Tuesday to advance two bills to allow certain unused prescription drugs to be returned to pharmacies and reused for eligible populations and to require that feminine hygiene products be provided free of charge at homeless shelters.
TAXES: As taxpayers face a May 17 tax filing deadline, Congress is negotiating the possible expansion or elimination of the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions — an issue of particular significance to residents of high tax states such as Illinois.
CREDIT: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is asking the nation’s three major credit rating agencies to reconsider the state’s credit rating with an eye toward a possible upgrade.
THEY SAID ...
“To protect our environment and stop global warming, we need to close coal plants — that’s not up for debate. But, as we make strides toward green energy, we can’t forget about the families who rely on these plants to put food on the table or the communities that need their tax dollars to function.”
— Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, on proposed tax credits for green-energy businesses to locate in areas now reliant on coal and nuclear energy
"The leadership of the Republican conference should represent our voters, who overwhelmingly support former President Trump."
— Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, on voting to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming from House GOP leadership
ODDS AND ENDS
AMBASSADOR: President Joe Biden is expected to select former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as his ambassador to Japan, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
GREAT LAKES: A spell of dry, mild weather is giving the still-above-normal Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that has shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said Monday.
RECALL: Ford Motor Co. issued a recall Monday for 661,000 Chicago-built Explorer SUVs over concerns that the roof rail covers could fly off while driving.
BUDGET: Lawmakers from both parties say bipartisan budget negotiations have begun as the May 31 deadline to pass a budget nears.
THE WATER COOLER
SENTENCING: A lawyer for Antonio House argued before the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday that his life sentence for a role in a 1993 homicide when he was 19 violates the state constitution's proportionate penalties clause.
VETERANS' HOME: Lawmakers representing the troubled LaSalle Veterans’ Home where 36 veterans died last year in a COVID-19 outbreak, unveiled legislation to allow inspectors general of state agencies to subpoena former state employees.
REMAPPING: Illinois House Republicans continue to demand a “fair” redistricting process, following a news report depicting Democratic lawmakers meeting behind a closed door to discuss the mapmaking process.
IN THE NEWS
Lawmakers
split on Cheney
The U.S. House Republicans' vote to remove Liz Cheney from their leadership divided the GOP members from Illinois. Mary Miller of Oakland voted to oust her, and Adam Kinzinger of Channahon voted to keep her. Mike Bost of Murphysboro, Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Darin LaHood of Peoria, did not reveal how they voted.
EDUCATION: The Senate Education Committee advanced several bills, including measures addressing special education placements, hairstyle discrimination and teaching Asian American history.
ARCHITECT: Helmut Jahn, 81, the famous German architect behind some of Chicago’s most noted buildings, died when he was struck while riding his bicycle Saturday in Campton Hills.
SCHOOLS: Citing an “improved” economic outlook, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his support to increase evidence-based education funding in the state by $350 million in fiscal 2022.
TESTS: A day before 12-to-15-year-olds became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, public health officials announced a $225 million plan to subsidize the use of COVID tests at public middle and high schools.
TOURISM: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new $6 million tourism advertising campaign Wednesday aimed at attracting visitors to the state following the COVID-19 pandemic.
SIGNS: The Federal Highway Administration will include seven Illinois interstates in its new "Alternative Fuels Corridor" sign program, which will alert motorists to alternative forms of fueling sites, including EV charging stations.