Week in Illinois 5/21/21

IN THE NEWS

State expects

more revenue

The governor’s budget office has raised its revenue estimates by more than $1.4 billion for the current fiscal year and by $842 million for the upcoming fiscal year, meaning lawmakers will have more money to work with as they try to finalize a new budget this month for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The state faces a $1.3 billion shortfall in next year’s budget of roughly $42 billion. State officials also are deciding how to factor in $8.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.