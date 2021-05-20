Week in Illinois 5/21/21

IN THE NEWS
Pritzker eases
mask rules
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to not wear masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance released May 13, which still recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in health care settings and on planes, trains and public transportation. Entities also may continue masking requirements stricter than the state's.
ROADS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday the release of a six-year, $20.7 billion Illinois Department of Transportation plan to reconstruct nearly 2,779 miles miles of roads and 7.9 million square feet of bridge deck between fiscal years 2022 and 2027. The annually updated Highway Improvement Program is funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure plan passed in 2019.
SCHOOLS: The Illinois State Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday calling on all public schools to return to in-person learning during the upcoming school year.
EXPLOSION: An explosion that killed three Chicago men May 6 near Starved Rock State Park at North Utica may have been connected to a nearby bridge demolition project, an attorney for their relatives said.
MCDONALD'S: McDonald’s is raising pay at 650 company-owned stores in the U.S. as part of its push to hire thousands of new workers in a tight labor market. It also encouraging franchisees — which make up 95% of its restaurant base — to boost pay.
THEY SAID ...
“I have been struck since my first day on the campaign trail back in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically.”
— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, on granting interviews on her two-year anniversary in office only to journalists of color
“Young people consume, create and share news throughout digital media. They debate and discuss social issues, politics and civic issues in online spaces. They’re also vulnerable to persecution and misinformation.”
— Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, on a proposal to teach media literacy in Illinois high schools
ODDS AND ENDS
GIANNOULIAS: Former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias won the endorsement of Democratic county officials from 26 downstate counties in his bid for the Democratic nomination to replace Jesse White as secretary of state next year.
RETIRING: John Hanlon, 63, is retiring as of June 30 as the executive director of the Illinois Innocence Project, where his work for criminal justice reform included freeing 15 innocent people from prison.
ILLINOIS STATE: Terri Goss Kinzy, vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, was named on May 14 as Illinois State University's 20th president, and the first woman to hold the post, effective July 1.
THE WATER COOLER
PILOTS EJECTED: Two pilots ejected from an F-15 fighter aircraft Tuesday on a runway used for training exercises at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois. One pilot was injured.
ABORTION: Regardless of how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a case challenging Roe v. Wade, abortion access likely will continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.
VETERANS' HOME: Top officials from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration say they were misled by leadership at the state Department of Veterans’ Affairs regarding a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home.
IN THE NEWS
State expects
more revenue
The governor’s budget office has raised its revenue estimates by more than $1.4 billion for the current fiscal year and by $842 million for the upcoming fiscal year, meaning lawmakers will have more money to work with as they try to finalize a new budget this month for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The state faces a $1.3 billion shortfall in next year’s budget of roughly $42 billion. State officials also are deciding how to factor in $8.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.
EVICTIONS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19.
TEACHERS: The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools has released policy recommendations calling for better benefits and more lenient certification in an effort to reverse the trend of teacher shortages reported across the state.
MISTREATMENT: Officials at multiple state agencies announced they are cutting ties with Northern Illinois Academy, a residential school in Aurora that serves children in state care with mental and developmental disabilities, after an independent review documented reports of mistreatment of youth at the facility.