Week in Illinois 5/7/21

IN THE NEWS
Chicago Auto
Show to return
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the Chicago Auto Show will be held in July at McCormick Place, signaling the return of some larger-scale events amid declining COVID-19 positivity rates. Pritzker also announced the state could be moving forward to the “bridge” phase of reopening as early as next week, which allows for large-capacity venues and outdoor events to resume operations with capacity guidelines and safety measures in place.
ECONOMY: The Illinois economy shrank by 4% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many of its sectors, although there were signs of a recovery late in the year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.
VIOLENCE: Chicago has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides so far this year, compared with the first four months of 2020, police said Saturday. So far this year, 997 people have been shot, compared with 718 last year. The city has had 187 homicides — 31 more than during the same period last year.
UNPAID BILLS: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced the amount of Illinois' unpaid bills dropped to $3.5 billion last week, which is down $13.2 billion from the high of $16.7 billion in November 2017.
ENROLLMENT: The state’s community colleges saw enrollment plunge by 13% this spring compared with spring 2020, when the pandemic set in, and total postsecondary enrollment dropped by 5.2%, both worse than the national average, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.
THEY SAID ...
“I’m not running from anything. I’m proud. I’m holding my head high. I believe it’s time for a new voice, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that we elect somebody who’s great.”
— U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D- Moline, on not seeking reelection
“To this day, I remain impacted by Dr. King’s teachings. His values and dignified behavior continue to inspire and resonate with me. I remember Dr. King attending my college basketball games and staying afterward to offer me words of encouragement and support. He made a difference in my life.”
— Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, calling for a better statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the state Capitol
ODDS AND ENDS
KINZINGER: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, went to Texas last week to meet and recruit Republicans who, like him, see former President Donald Trump as a threat to their party and democracy. He met privately with former President George W. Bush.
TORNADOES: Four tornadoes touched down Monday evening in Central Illinois but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said.
ENERGY: Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office has unveiled a 900-page energy overhaul bill, accelerating a yearslong negotiating process which advocates hope will end in a comprehensive clean energy platform as the session nears its final month.
THE WATER COOLER
MISCONDUCT: The city of Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability says its 16-month investigation found nearly 100 allegations of misconduct by about a dozen officers who wrongly raided the residence of social worker Anjanette Young on Feb. 21,2019, and forced her to stand naked and handcuffed.
FOID: A White County judge has ruled for a second time the state’s Firearm Owner Identification Card law is unconstitutional as applied to one resident accused of having a gun without a FOID card. That means the Illinois Supreme Court will, also for the second time, be in a position to decide whether to strike down the FOID card law as unconstitutional.
IN THE NEWS
Reforms set at
veterans' homes
After investigators found the LaSalle Veterans’ Home unprepared for COVID-19 infections that claimed 36 lives last fall, Terry Prince, the new Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs director, pledged that consistent statewide procedures and ongoing drills targeting infection response and other emergencies will be routine at Illinois veterans’ homes. Some lawmakers are calling for a criminal investigation.
LOST SEAT: The U.S. Census Bureau made it official Monday that the state will lose one seat in Congress due to population loss here and rapid growth in the Sun Belt.
VACCINATIONS: The state is offering incentives to convince people to be vaccinated as demand for COVID shots has fallen from a seven-day rolling average of nearly 133,000 doses administered on April 12 to just over 71,000 on May 4. One in three state residents now is fully inoculated.
FORCED LABOR: The Illinois House voted Wednesday to endorse a proposed U.S. constitutional amendment that would eliminate what some see as the last vestige of U.S. slavery: forced labor by people sentenced to prison as allowed by the 13th Amendment.
POLLUTION: Pollution from natural gas is now responsible for more deaths and greater health costs than coal in Illinois, according to a new Harvard University study.
TAX CREDIT: The Catholic Conference of Illinois is lobbying against proposed tax changes for the 2022 fiscal year that would reduce an income tax credit gained for donations to private scholarships.