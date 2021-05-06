Week in Illinois 5/7/21

IN THE NEWS

Chicago Auto

Show to return

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the Chicago Auto Show will be held in July at McCormick Place, signaling the return of some larger-scale events amid declining COVID-19 positivity rates. Pritzker also announced the state could be moving forward to the “bridge” phase of reopening as early as next week, which allows for large-capacity venues and outdoor events to resume operations with capacity guidelines and safety measures in place.

ECONOMY: The Illinois economy shrank by 4% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many of its sectors, although there were signs of a recovery late in the year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

VIOLENCE: Chicago has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides so far this year, compared with the first four months of 2020, police said Saturday. So far this year, 997 people have been shot, compared with 718 last year. The city has had 187 homicides — 31 more than during the same period last year.