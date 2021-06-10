Week in Illinois 6/11/21

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker OKs

district maps

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who as a candidate vowed to veto any partisan redistricting plan for the legislature, signed into law June 4 new partisan-drawn districts for the General Assembly and state Supreme Court designed to maintain his party’s control in Illinois.

LAWSUIT: Illinois’ Republican legislative leaders filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn redistricting maps drawn by Democrats, contending the party’s reliance on population estimates is “arbitrary” and “discriminatory” and violates the U.S. Constitution.

SUPREME COURT: The Illinois Supreme Court will delay its transition to implement new appellate court boundaries that were created by a recently approved judicial district map until further notice to allow for procedural, caseload and staffing changes.

SHOOTING: An 11-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood, near the end of a weekend that saw at least 60 people wounded in shootings across the city, police said.

VOTING: Illinois lawmakers could take up a bill later this month that would restore voting rights to convicted offenders serving time in county jails or state or federal prisons, according to the bill’s House sponsor.

POLICE: Chicago’s police superintendent announced Friday that all facets of the department — from patrol officers to executive staff — will be more engaged with the community in an effort to build trust with youths and various communities and to drive down crime.

THEY SAID ...

“Illinois’ strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government."

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on the new legislative district maps

"Pardon my French, the Republicans were screwed on the map."

— House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs

“There are many in the state GOP trying to push me out. If somebody like me doesn’t belong to the GOP for telling the truth about what happened, there is a 0.0% chance that we can ever do anything positive in Illinois or ever take power.”

— U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, who voted for a Capitol breach commission

ODDS AND ENDS

MUSEUM: The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield will mark Juneteenth — the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States — by displaying a rare signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation between June 15 and July 6.

BIRDS: Chicago’s light pollution potentially makes it the most perilous city in the country for migrating birds, and going dark is one of the best ways to increase survival odds, a new study found.

MADIGAN: The Chicago Tribune has learned that Chicago Alderman Daniel Solis is cooperating with government investigators and secretly made audio and video recordings of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

THE WATER COOLER

RAISES: Former state Rep. Mike Fortner is suing Comptroller Susana Mendoza for salary increases he claims he was entitled to while serving in the Illinois General Assembly for 12 years, even though he voted against those raises as a lawmaker.

BREACH: Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth was hit with federal charges Tuesday alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.

MARKER: Eugene Williams, a Black teenager whose death along a segregated Chicago beach sparked a weeklong race riot in 1919, is finally getting a grave marker in late July in a Blue Island cemetery.

IN THE NEWS

1.3% positivity

as state reopens

Illinois' rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 1.3% for the period of June 2-8 as the state headed toward Phase 5 reopening on June 11, essentially lifting all of the COVID-19 capacity restrictions that have been in place for over a year. The state reported a total of 1,386,262 cases of COVID-19 and 22,997 deaths as of Wednesday, and 44.26% of Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated.

BILLBOARD: A billboard honoring Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was killed responding to an active shooter at a hospital in November 2018, was defaced with the word “PROPAGANDA” Wednesday morning, according to police.

KING: Members of the state’s task force on statues and monuments on Wednesday discussed ways to relocate and redesign the Springfield statue the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and improve it in the context of King’s legacy in Illinois.

WHITE: With Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White apparently serious about not seeking reelection in 2022 after six terms, a wide range of Democratic and Republican candidates have already announced campaigns for the job or are hinting at running.

PRIESTS: Attorney Jeff Anderson is calling on Catholic bishops across Illinois to end the “dangerous deceit” and release a full list of religious order priests who face credible sexual abuse accusations.

SESSION: The Senate is planning to return to session June 15, and the House on June 16, to consider a sweeping energy overhaul bill and possibly other legislation.

