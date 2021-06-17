Week in Illinois 6/18/21

IN THE NEWS

State lifts

restrictions

The state of Illinois fully reopened on June 11, more than a year after the growing COVID-19 pandemic prompted a stay-at-home order. The move to Phase 5 virtually ends capacity restrictions and social distancing mandates, but masks are still required on public transportation, in airports, at schools, in hospitals and in some other congregate settings. About 50% of the state’s eligible population was fully vaccinated this week, and the seven-day statewide positivity rate ran around 1%.

REDISTRICTING: A second lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Illinois seeking to block the use of a redistricting plan that Democrats pushed through the General Assembly, this one by a group that represents Latin American communities.

COLLEGES: Faced with lingering effects of the pandemic and years of financial disinvestment, the Illinois Board of Higher Education released an ambitious plan Tuesday outlining its goals for the next decade: revamping state funding for public universities, improving graduation rates for students of color and retaining top talent to feed the state’s workforce needs.

PRISON: State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, is asking the Illinois Department of Corrections to let her meet with women in the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln after a hunger strike raised concerns over housing conditions.

PARKS: With Illinois beginning its official reopening and residents flocking to state parks this summer, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources faces a severe staffing shortage.

THEY SAID ...

“I have gotten together with my family and I have to say, that’s a wonderful feeling to be connected again to people. I think this is exciting as long as we are careful and cautious and continue to follow data.”

— Infectious disease expert Dr. Susan Bleasdale, on reopening

"You might have a lawyer in name but with a caseload that high it's effectively a warm body with a bar card."

— Jon Mosher, whose Sixth Amendment Center wrote a report criticizing public defender caseloads

“We’ll try to pack the house as much as we can. It’s been really hard to run a business when the bar is three-quarters empty.”

— Bar manager Cindy Perreault, on returning to pre-pandemic capacity

ODDS AND ENDS

× Please log in to keep reading. Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

SIX FLAGS: Six Flags Great America in Gurnee has agreed to a $36 million settlement to end a class-action lawsuit over the amusement park’s use of finger-scan entry gates.

CAVES: A cave system in Monroe County in southern Illinois closed more than a decade ago reopened to the public Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced.

CHICAGO SCHOOLS: Jose Torres, most recently president of the Illinois Math and Science Academy, was named interim leader of Chicago Public Schools.

BUDGET: The state Senate on Tuesday approved corrections for drafting errors in next year’s budget, which lawmakers passed early on June 1 with little time to read it.

THE WATER COOLER

JUNETEENTH: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed legislation making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, an official state holiday.

EXPLOSION: An explosion Monday at a Chemtool Inc. chemical plant near Rockton sparked massive fires that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air and debris raining onto the ground, prompting evacuations.

FOID: The Illinois House on Wednesday passed a firearm owner identification card law change that would strengthen law enforcement’s ability to retrieve guns from those with suspended or revoked FOID cards and allow for voluntary fingerprinting to expedite renewals. It passed the Senate May 31.

IN THE NEWS

Clean-energy

bill on hold

The Illinois Senate adjourned Tuesday afternoon without voting on massive omnibus energy legislation that would have authorized nearly $700 million in subsidies to keep three nuclear power plants afloat while shuttering most coal-fired plants by 2035 and natural gas plants by 2045. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday stakeholders were "very, very close" to a deal.

TESTING: A proposal to require Illinois public schools to give standardized tests three times during the next academic year instead of once — intended to better track students’ progress post-pandemic — has been put on hold by the Illinois State Board of Education to give educators and parents more time to weigh in.

CASELOADS: Public defenders across Illinois are struggling with excessive caseloads and a lack of independence that is negatively affecting their clients, according to a new study commissioned by the Illinois Supreme Court.

HEALTH CARE: The Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April, is expanding funding for home visitation and community health care workers.

JAIL DEATH: Authorities say the April 28 death of Jaimeson Daniel Cody, 39, who was restrained by Sangamon County correctional officers and shocked with Tasers, has been classified as a homicide.

HOUSE RULES: The Illinois House changed its rules Wednesday to allow lawmakers to cast votes on legislation remotely, giving them enough votes to pass a change to the budget bill and other measures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0