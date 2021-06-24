Week in Illinois 6/25/21

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker signs

election law

Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March 15 to June 28 next year under a voter access expansion signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The new law also makes mail voting a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day in November a state holiday.

U OF I: The University of Illinois will require students who plan to study in person at any of its three campuses this fall to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CREDIT: Fitch Ratings maintained the state’s credit rating at one step above junk-bond status but reversed its forecast outlook from negative to positive to reflect improved post-pandemic economic recovery and tax revenues and a new state budget that avoids delaying bills and accelerates paying debt.

SCHOOLS: The Illinois House delivered a rebuke to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday by approving legislation already backed by the Senate that would shift control of Chicago Public Schools from the mayor to an elected 21-member school board by 2027.

ROBOCALLS: People targeted by a campaign robocall from former Gov. Bruce Rauner since his first campaign in 2014 will be eligible to earn a portion of a $1 million settlement agreement that was reached last month in a class-action case.

SHOOTING: Yasmin Perez, 23, of Chicago died Tuesday, days after she was dragged from a car and shot during an attack in Humboldt Park captured on video that killed her boyfriend and drew more attention to the city’s particularly violent year.

THEY SAID ...

"Nothing has changed. I would say that Lori is on par with Rahm, and that really is not a compliment. It’s a condemnation.”

— Aislinn Pulley of Black Lives Matter Chicago, comparing Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, on police reforms

“Illinois remains comparatively poorly positioned to address a future economic downturn, but recent improvements could signal sustainable improvement."

— Fitch Ratings, on the state's credit status

“I just think he's got a lot of attributes that we need to see in a gubernatorial candidate. So I think he's got a big decision to make.”

— State Rep. Tim Butler on U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis contemplating a run for governor

ODDS AND ENDS

LOTTERY: Any vaccinated Illinoisan will be automatically entered into a lottery for $10 million in prizes ($7 million in cash for adults and $3 million in scholarships for teens) without having to take any extra steps to enter. The first drawing will be July 8.

BILLS: With the first year of the 102nd General Assembly mostly wrapped up, lawmakers as of June 18 had officially passed 664 bills for eventual consideration by the governor.

VFW: Greater community outreach in an effort to boost membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars is a priority for Bobby Welch, a Richton Park resident recently installed as the new state commander for the VFW Department of Illinois.

THE WATER COOLER

BEARS: The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy the spacious, iconic Arlington International Racecourse site, signaling a potential willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new, suburban stadium.

FUNDRAISER: Controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will attend a fundraising "patriot reception" and dinner July 8 in Effingham for U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, a political ally.

PODCAST: The State of Sound, a new podcast tied to an exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, features conversations about legendary Illinois musicians and bands, sometimes with the performers themselves.

IN THE NEWS

State watching

Delta variant

The Illinois Department of Public Health had identified by late last week 64 cases of the Delta variant, a COVID-19 strain first found in India that federal health officials have labeled a “variant of concern.”

DIVERSITY: On the heels of a statewide action plan that calls for greater investment in Black college students, an 18-month effort by a coalition of groups will examine racial equity at University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign and offer strategies to improve diversity.

ABUSE: Two men who said they were sexually molested decades ago by a notorious Catholic priest who was imprisoned for molesting other boys have agreed to a settlement of $880,000 from the Archdiocese of Chicago, attorneys announced Wednesday.

EXPLOSION: Residents near Rockton's Chemtool Inc. chemical plant that was rocked by a massive explosion were cleared June 18 to return to their homes, four days after the blast.

POLICE: Chicago’s slow walk toward civilian oversight of the police department stalled Friday in an extraordinary City Council committee meeting that saw Mayor Lori Lightfoot withdraw her plan while a competing proposal from grassroots groups was blocked by pro-police aldermen and mayoral allies.

POVERTY: As the White House spreads the word about the new child tax credit slated to begin next month, a study released this week finds that post-recession gains for struggling Illinois families could be reversed by financial hardships wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0