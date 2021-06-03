Week in Illinois 6/4/21

IN THE NEWS

Lawmakers OK

district remaps

Over strong objections from Republicans, community organizations and good-government groups, a Democratic-proposed state legislative redistricting map was sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk after passing the House and Senate May 28. The legislature also approved what would be the first redistricting of the Illinois State Supreme Court in nearly 60 years.

FOID: The Illinois House narrowly passed a bill Saturday that would require gun owners to submit fingerprints when applying for or renewing a Firearm Owner Identification card.

IMMIGRATION: A bill that would essentially compel the closure of all existing immigration detention centers in Illinois is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

ATHLETES: Illinois college athletes would be able to hire agents and sign endorsement deals starting this summer under a measure state lawmakers passed early Tuesday.

ETHICS: Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Illinois Senate sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker a bill aiming to improve ethics standards for elected officials after it was filed just hours earlier.

NUCLEAR POWER: Illinois lawmakers awaited a possible deal this week on a sweeping energy proposal that would keep the state’s fleet of nuclear power plants online while providing incentives for development of more wind and solar generation.

JUSTICE: The General Assembly this week passed legislation addressing lingering concerns from law enforcement about a massive criminal justice reform omnibus passed earlier this year.

THEY SAID ...

“We need to continue to build trust between law enforcement and all of our communities, including communities that have had good reasons not to trust the police."

— Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, backing legislation strengthening legal protection for immigrants

“This is not about public health, not about public safety. It is just another gun grab in Illinois.”

— State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, on legislation that would toughen FOID requirements

“There’s a tremendous labor shortage and it’s hitting the agricultural community hard. The unfortunate reality is that we may have to start importing our food.”

— Alex Cracchiolo of USA Farm Labor Inc.

ODDS AND ENDS

COVID: Illinois remains on pace for a full reopening from any COVID-19 restrictions beginning June 11, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a visit to Peoria on Wednesday.

PET SHOPS: The Illinois State Senate has passed a bill that would allow pet shop owners to offer cats and dogs for sale only if they are obtained from animal control facilities or shelters that comply with state regulations.

BILLS: In the final days of the legislative session, lawmakers passed bills to allow for college sports betting, to phase out isolation and seclusion practices at school, create more affordable housing units and push back the date of the 2022 primary elections to June 28.

THE WATER COOLER

ABORTION: More than 46,500 pregnancies were terminated in Illinois in 2019, including more than 7,500 involving out-of-state women, compared to about 42,400 in 2018, according to state data.

MEDICAID: The for-profit insurance companies running Illinois Medicaid collected hundreds of millions of dollars in extra profits during the COVID-19 pandemic — much of it for services never provided to patients, an investigation by the Better Government Association has found.

RECESS: Elementary school children in all public schools in Illinois would be entitled to at least 30 minutes of unstructured playtime each day under a bill that passed the state House on Saturday.

IN THE NEWS

$42B budget

goes to Pritzker

The General Assembly worked past its midnight deadline to approve a $42 billion state budget early Tuesday, based on tax revenue sources that rebounded much faster from the global pandemic than expected and including $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package.

CANNABIS: Legislation sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would create new licenses and lotteries for marijuana dispensary licenses, addressing issues that have plagued the process set forth by a 2019 law legalizing recreational marijuana.

CIVIL AWARDS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation May 28 allowing for plaintiffs to collect pretrial interest on money awarded in some civil suits, after vetoing a previous version of the provision in March.

JUVENILES: The Illinois House unanimously passed a bipartisan juvenile justice reform Saturday that would outlaw the use of deceptive interrogation techniques on minors.

HOMICIDES: Chicago saw a drop in the number of homicides in May compared with the same month last year and it ended with fewer killings than any Memorial Day weekend in a decade, police said.

DEMENTIA: A bill awaiting the governor's approval would require licensed health care providers to dedicate one hour of continuing education to treating dementia.

SANCTUARY: Despite activists’ hard-fought victory to strengthen Chicago’s sanctuary protections earlier this year, a new study released Tuesday suggests lingering loopholes allow city police to share information with federal immigration authorities.

