Week in Illinois 7/16/21

Illinois is adopting new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, officials announced July 9.

TRAVEL: As COVID-19 infection rates rise in other states, the Chicago Department of Public Health said that starting July 16 unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas will have to either quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID-19 test.

CREDIT: The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating, citing the state’s improved financial condition fueled by an influx of tax revenue and federal aid. It’s the second upgrade from a major credit rating agency to move the state away from the brink of “junk” status.

JOBLESS AID: Historically high unemployment numbers during the COVID pandemic have led to a deficit in the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund — the pool of money used to sustain the social safety net — that could rise to $5 billion.

MEDIA: Public high schools in Illinois soon will be required under legislation signed July 9 to teach students how to access and evaluate various kinds of news and social media they see online and elsewhere as part of their regular curriculum.

GREAT LAKES: Shoreline cities and towns in the Great Lakes region will be spending heavily over the next five years to repair public infrastructure damaged by flooding and erosion, with estimated costs approaching $2 billion, officials say.

“I don’t partake, but just like every new business, I’m going to show up and show my support. I hope they have a domino effect and bring in tourism for other businesses."

— Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore, on opening a cannabis lounge

“The (Illinois bond rating) upgrade reflects our view of improved liquidity, demonstrated operational controls during the pandemic, and an improved economic condition.”

— S&P credit analyst Geoff Buswick

“I strongly believe in the intrinsic value of sharing the stories and the contributions of our cultures that weave the beautiful tapestry of our state and of our nation.”

— State school Superintendent Carmen Ayala

ROUTE 66: Visitors to this year’s Illinois State Fair will be able to visit the Route 66 Experience, a year-round interactive exhibit at the Springfield fairgrounds’ Gate 2.

ENDANGERED SPECIES: A new law makes it illegal to import into Illinois, with the intent of selling, any body parts or products made from a long list of endangered and exotic species.

ACT, SAT: Illinois residents applying to public colleges and universities will no longer be required to submit SAT or ACT scores, starting in January 2022.

HISTORY: All K-12 public schools in Illinois soon will be required to teach a unit on Asian American history and culture as part of their social studies curriculum under a law signed July 9.

CONSENT: A bill awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature would more clearly define sexual consent, making it easier to prosecute cases in which a victim is intoxicated or unconscious.

MONUMENT: A monument was dedicated Saturday in Brooklyn, Illinois, to mark its history as a haven for slaves in the 1800s and the country's oldest incorporated Black town.

CANNABIS: Recreational cannabis sales hit a near-record $115.6 million in sales for June, just shy of the record set in May.

Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope, the top state official charged with policing allegations of wrongdoing by Illinois lawmakers and legislative staff, announced her resignation Wednesday, calling the position “essentially a paper tiger.”

COVID: More than 500 Illinois residents, most of whom are older and have underlying health conditions, were hospitalized last week because of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department.

CAPITOL: Beginning next summer, $210 million in planned renovations to the north wing of the Illinois Capitol will make the 130-year-old building more secure, energy-efficient and accessible for people with disabilities, and Capitol architect Andrea Aggertt said the work is worth the price tag.

CORRUPTION: A New York jury on Tuesday convicted Chicago banker Stephen Calk of criminal charges for enabling Paul Manafort to get $16 million in loans before the former campaign manager for ex-President Donald Trump helped him get an interview for a job in the Trump administration.

SHOOTING: Police in Chicago have identified Klevontaye White, 34, as the man fatally shot by officers after he reportedly pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him July 9 in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

