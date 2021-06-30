Week in Illinois 7/2/21

IN THE NEWS

College athletes

gain image rights

Illinois college athletes will be able to make money on product endorsements and hire agents under a new plan signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The move, which took effect July 1, comes as roughly two dozen states have approved or are considering similar plans allowing student athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

NEW LAWS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed 42 of 665 bills approved by the General Assembly this session, including many that took effect July 1. Those included school funding, election reforms, legislative districts, police reforms and COVID-19 relief.

ECONOMY: The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the state’s economy grew at an annual rate of 6.4 percent during the first quarter of 2021 as Illinois' gross domestic product approached its pre-pandemic level.

UNEMPLOYMENT: The Illinois unemployment rate fell by about 8 points, going from 15.3% in May 2020 to 6.7% in May 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Economic Security.

CREDIT: Illinois received its first credit rating upgrade in 23 years on Tuesday when Moody’s Investors Services raised the state’s rating one notch, citing “material improvement in the state’s finances.”

COURTS: As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease, the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday issued two new rules that call for easing social distancing requirements and reimposing requirements for speedy trials in criminal and juvenile offender proceedings.

THEY SAID ...

"It doesn't solve every problem we have with gun safety and FOID, but it makes significant progress on both fronts. It makes it easier for the good guys and make it harder for the bad guys."

— Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, on firearm owner's identification legislation

“My voice is only getting stronger.”

— Rachelle Zola, 73, saying her 40-day hunger strike for slavery reparations succeeded in drawing media attention

“The unemployment insurance system was completely overwhelmed. It was a disaster getting millions of unemployment claims in the span of about a month and a half.”

— Sen. Linda Holmes, on unemployment benefit reform legislation

ODDS AND ENDS

SPRAYING TREES: Asher Thomas of Naperville says he'll use a “good Samaritan” defense to fight a $225 ticket he received for spraying trees in a suburban Chicago park to protect them after an anxious dog chewed off the bark.

COVID INCENTIVES: Illinois State University is providing extra incentives for students to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and report it to the university: the chance to win one of 100 $1,000 scholarships or one of 75 $100 deposits of “flex dollars.”

FIREWORKS: The American Pyrotechnic Association confirmed last week that there was a shortage of consumer fireworks across the nation, with 70% of the usual supply being available for purchase.

THE WATER COOLER

PROPERTY TAXES: Legislation awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s OK could set the stage for annual real estate tax increases across Illinois. It would allow local taxing bodies to make up for refunds they’ve issued due to erroneous property over-assessments by shifting those costs onto the rest of their taxpayers.

VACCINATIONS: Illinois last week became the first Midwestern state to hit President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of all adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

OUTBREAK: A COVID-19 outbreak at a church summer camp in Rushville has led to at least 85 cases among teens and adult staff, state health officials said.

IDES facing

benefit errors

People who were overpaid unemployment benefits through no fault of their own during the pandemic will be allowed to apply to keep the extra money, which totaled $123 million, under legislation signed Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The law is part of a broader measure to address rampant flaws, fraud and backlogs at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, which struggled to handle an unprecedented influx of unemployment claims during the pandemic.

POLICE SHOOTING: Chicago police leaders have stripped Officer Evan Solano of his badge during an investigation two months after he fatally shot Anthony Alvarez, who was carrying a gun during a foot chase.

EXPLOSION: An explosion and massive fire June 13 at a Chemtool chemical plant plant near Rockton was started accidentally during maintenance work, a fire official said.

EMBEZZLEMENT: A former Springfield school board president, Adam Lopez, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for stealing more than $1.5 million from clients while a financial adviser for Country Financial.

CAPITOL RIOT: Shane Jason Woods of Auburn has become at least the 11th Illinois resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the first of the approximately 500 arrested in the insurrection to be accused of assaulting a journalist.

VOTING: Illinois voting rights groups have reached a settlement agreement with Secretary of State Jesse White over alleged violations of the federal Voting Rights Act and Illinois’ automatic voter registration law.

