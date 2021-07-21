Week in Illinois 7/23/21

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker to run



for 2nd term

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his widely anticipated bid for reelection Monday with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton as his running mate and acknowledged his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the overarching issue in the 2022 race.

MINORS: Police will be forbidden from using deceptive tactics while interrogating minors under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law July 15, making Illinois the first state in the nation to ban the practice.

AMTRAK: Several state-supported Amtrak routes in Illinois resumed full services July 19 after being reduced by half because of the pandemic.

MASKS: Two state agencies that oversee higher education in Illinois on Monday encouraged colleges and universities to require COVID-19 vaccinations of students heading to campuses this fall.

EVICTIONS: With the state-imposed moratorium on residential evictions set to expire Aug. 1, the Illinois Supreme Court announced a plan that provides an additional one-month “triage” period for tenants and landlords in certain cases to seek rental assistance.

CHICAGO POLICE: Chicago’s City Council approved a controversial civilian oversight panel Wednesday, giving the public more control over Chicago police following years of protests about law enforcement misconduct.

NATIONAL GUARD: The Illinois National Guard will have to cut training and force time off if not reimbursed for providing security to the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

THEY SAID ...

“Gun violence is holding us back from realizing our individual potential and our potential and greatness as a city.”

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

“Until delta, I was not worried at all. I feel like I’m half-vaccinated now.”

— Erkin Peksoz, Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipient

“No, we're not winning. Do I see signs of progress? Yes. There's a sense that though Trump goes out and speaks, he's not getting the attention he (used to receive). People are ready to move on. What I worry about is that as Trump fades, Trumpism still stays.”

— U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon

“There cannot be justice if those in power are allowed to deceive."

— State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago

ODDS AND ENDS

SALMONELLA: At least eight people contracted salmonella typhimurium from "Sunny Crunch" salads produced by BrightFarms at Rochelle, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday.

PORTILLO'S: Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, plans to go public, the Oak Brook-based company said Monday.

RED SKIES: People across Illinois are seeing red suns and moons — and hazy skies — caused by wildfires ravaging the western United States.

TRAVEL: The city of Chicago on Tuesday added Florida, Louisiana, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands to its COVID-19 travel advisory. No states were on the list June 1; Missouri and Arkansas were added last week.

THE WATER COOLER

CARP: The state of Illinois wants to rebrand Asian carp, an invasive species in the state's waterways, to make the fish seem more inviting on restaurant menus and to remove the name's racial stigma, said an official with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

YOUTUBE: YouTube removed a video of a Johnsburg school board meeting for four days because the social media platform initially determined it could spread COVID-19 misinformation.

GUNS: Acknowledging that Chicago residents are “scared” because of high crime, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday the city is working on a $1 million reward program for people who report illegal guns.

IN THE NEWS

Davis named

to Jan. 6 panel

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who was appointed to the special House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, on Wednesday said Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed “a completely partisan process” in rejecting GOP appointees Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

GIANNOULIAS: Former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias reported raising $859,312 in the second quarter of 2021, more than all his opponents combined in the Democratic primary race for secretary of state, bringing his total war chest to more than $3 million.

ETHICS: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated Tuesday he will sign a controversial ethics bill that he acknowledged “didn’t go far enough,” saying he believes it makes some progress toward restoring the public’s trust in Illinois government.

CANNABIS: Michigan-based cannabis company Sozo Illinois Inc. has filed suit challenging Illinois’ new law to award 185 long-awaited additional marijuana retail licenses, which could delay license lotteries set to begin July 29.

DISCRIMINATION: Staff member Patrice Campbell has filed suit against the office of U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, claiming racial discrimination and retaliation by a supervisor in his office.

REDISTRICTING: Lawyers for Illinois’ Democratic legislative leaders filed a motion July 16 to dismiss a lawsuit from Republicans and a Mexican American advocacy group regarding newly drawn legislative maps, calling the challenge “purely speculative” until full U.S. Census data is released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0