Week in Illinois 7/30/21

IN THE NEWS

State backs new

CDC guidelines

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday aligned itself with the latest recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. The CDC recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where COVID is surging and universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

MASKS: Masks will be required at driver’s license facilities in Illinois starting Monday, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is “looking at all the possible mitigations” amid another surge of COVID-19 infections.

BIRTH CONTROL: Women in Illinois soon will be able to get hormonal birth control directly from pharmacists, without first visiting doctors, under a bill signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

MENTAL HEALTH: Illinois residents soon will have greater access to mental health services through insurance plans under measures Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law July 23.

LAKE: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment about creating another artificial lake for Springfield that could host aquatic activities and provide an additional source of water.

PRITZKER ADS: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday launched the first TV ads of the 2022 race for governor with three spots unveiling his campaign’s theme: “Strong leadership in tough times.”

THEY SAID ...

“I don’t claim and will never claim that I’m an expert enough to understand how many votes were stolen.”

— GOP gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine, who refused to say the 2020 election wasn't stolen

“This isn’t just about politics, it’s about people connecting their own lives and identities to these stories, these myths or these histories. This is a lot more complicated — you can’t just legislate this stuff out of people.”

— Smithsonian historian Aaron Bryant, on removing Illinois Capitol statues

“Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined by how we come back from bad days."

— U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon

ODDS AND ENDS

BUFFETT: Christian County Undersheriff Howard Buffett, the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, is credited by Arizona police with saving a life while on a humanitarian trip to the U.S./Mexico border earlier this month.

GARLAND: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with law enforcement officials in Chicago on July 23 to discuss how they’re going to use a new team of federal agents and local police to curb gun trafficking in a city where gun violence has persisted.

U OF I: The University of Illinois system is setting up offices in India to help recruit students and build relationships with academic and corporate partners.

THE WATER COOLER

VACCINATION: GOP candidate for Illinois governor Gary Rabine said in a weekend TV interview he would not encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccination, incorrectly saying the shots were not FDA-approved and had caused thousands of deaths.

BEN & JERRY'S: Illinois regulators plan to warn the owner of Ben & Jerry’s to reverse the company's decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank and East Jerusalem or face divestment by the state.

COLUMBUS: An Italian-American organization has filed a lawsuit seeking to force the Chicago Park District to return a Christopher Columbus statue to its pedestal in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood, officials said Wednesday.

IN THE NEWS

Kinzinger lauds

police at Capitol

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, delivered an emotion-laden speech at the first hearing of the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, praising law enforcement’s defense of the building and criticizing fellow Republicans who tried to block the probe and cast it as a partisan attack.

LOLLAPALOOZA: Crowds descending on Chicago's Grant Park for the Lollapalooza music festival this week will be required to show proof that they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the virus within the last three days.

HIV, LGBTQ LAWS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday that repeals criminal penalties for people who transmit HIV to others, provides financial aid to transgender students who otherwise would not qualify for federal aid, requires curriculum in public schools that includes contributions of the LGBTQ community, and expands Medicaid to cover gender-affirming surgery.

NUCLEAR PLANTS: The parent company of scandal-plagued Commonwealth Edison filed plans with federal regulators to shut down two nuclear power plants for which it is seeking state subsidies that have been caught up in stalled clean-energy negotiations in Springfield.

SPECIAL NEEDS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Wednesday that will allow students with special needs to finish their last year of high school regardless of when their birthday falls on the calendar and grant another year of eligibility to those who aged out during the pandemic.

