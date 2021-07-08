Week in Illinois 7/9/21

IN THE NEWS

Biden touts

policy agenda

President Joe Biden pitched his proposed investments in families, health care and education and his infrastructure plan during a visit Wednesday to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, telling residents of a swing congressional district that what's good for families is also good for the economy.

REVENUE: Revenues flowing into state coffers surged nearly $6.8 billion, or 17.8 percent, in the fiscal year that ended June 30, spurred largely by an influx of federal funds, the delayed deadline for filing income tax returns last year and an economic recovery that boosted income and sales tax collections beyond what had been estimated.

MEDICAID: Illinois residents on Medicaid will have access to more services, including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, smoking cessation and dental services, and some families with children in a state health insurance program may no longer have to pay premiums, thanks to a bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Tuesday.

RELIEF: Small Business Administration head Isabel Guzman visited Chicago on July 2 as thousands of restaurant owners in the city digested a bit of bad news: Funds for SBA's $29 billion restaurant pandemic relief program were exhausted, leaving nearly two-thirds of applicants out of the money.

LOTTERY: Illinois officials will pick the first $1 million winner in its $10 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery on Friday, and three $150,000 college scholarship winners also will be drawn that day.

THEY SAID ...

“To be so blatant and taking our material and hijacking it for fraudulent purposes, we take umbrage."

— Secretary of state spokesman David Druker, on an online scam involving driver's licenses

"It's our way of saying to those who haven't been vaccinated, 'Please join us."

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on a lottery for vaccinated Illinoisans

“As you write the new chapter of your story, I urge you to make it a meaningful chapter; participate wholeheartedly in the citizenship responsibilities."

— Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer, swearing in new citizens

"They were dispersing a crowd when they heard shots and felt pain."

— Chicago police Superintendent David Brown, on the wounding of two officers

ODDS AND ENDS

EXPLETIVE: The divide between U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon and Republican leadership was on full display July 1 when he responded “Who gives a s---?” when asked about a threat from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

MIX-UP: Darren Cole, who went public last March about being detained by Chicago police more than 60 times because he shared a name with a man with a downstate warrant, now is in a protracted legal fight over whether the department’s computer system was to blame for the repeated stops.

VENUE: Pairing a meat processing plant and a wedding venue may sound like a sitcom script, but it is a very real business Raber Packing Co. will open in West Peoria.

THE WATER COOLER

SHOOTINGS: One hundred people — including two police officers — were shot in Chicago over the long Fourth of July weekend, including 18 homicides, the city's police department said Tuesday.

HUNGER: In Illinois alone, the number of hungry households has doubled, and for households with children, that number has tripled in the pandemic, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said Tuesday in a visit to Normal to promote local food banks.

SCAM: The secretary of state's office and the Illinois Department of Transportation are investigating a prolific and fast-growing text and email "smishing" scam using messages about expired driver's licenses to steal personal information.

COVID death

toll ticks up

A short-lived remarkable event of no new COVID-19 deaths being recorded in Illinois on Monday was followed by the highest daily death count highest total in weeks. The Illinois Department of Public Health recorded 16 and six new deaths on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with Tuesday's count being the highest daily death count since June 24. The state has recorded 23,278 official COVID deaths and another 2,455 reported as probably being caused by it.

TRAVEL: Travelers driving in the Chicago area over the Fourth of July weekend were warned of significant traffic delays as an anticipated 2.5 million Illinois residents were expected to drive to their destinations, an increase from 1.9 million hitting Illinois roads in 2020, according to AAA.

GAS TAX: Illinois' state gas tax rose a half cent July 1, increasing from 38.7 cents per gallon to 39.2 cents per gallon to help fund a $45 billion, multiyear state capital infrastructure plan that started in 2019.

LIGHTFOOT: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot emailed the city legal staff Dec. 17 urging them to show more empathy to victims after police barged into Anjanette Young’s home and handcuffing her while she was naked, but her administration has continued to play hardball in defending police actions.

CITIZENS: Nearly 200 immigrants from the Chicago area were sworn in as United States citizens by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois at a ceremony July 2 at Wrigley Field, a first for the iconic stadium.

