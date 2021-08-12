Week in Illinois 8/13/21

IN THE NEWS

After a one-year interruption last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois State Fair in Springfield reopened Thursday with some new attractions and new safety requirements. Proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests will be required for the standing-room-only area at outdoor Grandstand concerts. Masks will be required indoors and encouraged in large crowds. Six sites will offer free vaccinations.

ENERGY BILL: With talks between labor and environmental groups at an impasse, and with the clock ticking on the impending closure of two nuclear plants in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged lawmakers to quickly take up the “compromise” clean-energy package he put forth in June.

MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS: Two new state laws will make menstrual products available at state colleges and universities and require homeless shelters to stock the products, budget permitting, and another would require the state to apply for a waiver to allow certain federal assistance funds to be used on the products if such funds become available.

STORMS: More than 90,000 Chicago-area homes and businesses remained without power Wednesday morning following severe overnight thunderstorms that came one day after at least seven tornadoes touched down in parts of northern Illinois.

POLICE CHIEFS: Police chiefs from nine of the Illinois' 15 largest cities and more than half of those in cities with a population greater than 50,000 have retired or resigned since last August.

THEY SAID ...

"I am heartbroken that we have made people's health a political football."

— Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health

“It seems like we haven’t had a fair in 100 years.”

— Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon

“This complaint is not worth the paper it’s printed on.”

— State Rep. Jim Durkin, on former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's legal challenge to the ban on him running for office

“I am, myself, changing my behavior from two weeks ago. I’m now putting my mask back on when I’m in Costco or on elevators. I’m probably not going to eat indoors for a while.”

— Dr. Anne Schultz, an internist with Northwestern Medicine

ODDS AND ENDS

LOLLAPALOOZA: Health officials are urging the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago to be tested for COVID-19.

ROCK'N'ROLL: The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum will induct its first group of members of the Hall of Fame on Aug. 31 at Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre.

OSPREY: After essentially disappearing from Illinois, the osprey is making a comeback thanks to a decades-long effort to eliminate harmful pesticides and provide safe places to nest.

BUTTER COW: Marking the 100th anniversary of the State Fair’s butter cow, this year's sculpture, “Embracing Tradition,” was unveiled Wednesday.

THE WATER COOLER

MUDDY WATERS: The Chicago home of blues legend Muddy Waters is a step closer to landmark status after the Commission on Chicago Landmarks recommended approval to the city council.

INDECENT EXPOSURE: Some Chicago suburbs are working on removing decades-old indecent-exposure ordinances that made it illegal for someone to dress in public in clothes that were traditionally designed for the opposite sex.

CLIMATE CHANGE: In Illinois, a changing climate looks wetter and warmer, and the average daily temperature has increased throughout most of the state in the last century by 1 to 2 degrees, state experts said after the release of a U.N. climate change report.

IN THE NEWS

At least 45 people were shot in less than 20 hours in Chicago, seven of them fatally, police said Monday. They included a police officer who was killed by gunfire as she and her partner, who was wounded, were making a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood.

GRANTS: The state announced a $250 million, federally funded “Back to Business” grant program aimed at assisting small businesses in the recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic shutdowns.

STATE WORKERS: Illinois secretary of state employees, including those at driver services facilities, must be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 1 or undergo regular testing, Secretary of State Jesse White said.

TAX DOLLARS: Illinoisans living outside of Chicago and the collar counties receive a higher return on their state tax dollars — as much as $2.88 for every $1 paid — according to a recent study from Southern Illinois University’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

LEAVE: A new law in Illinois will make it easier for part-time school and college employees to receive paid family and medical leave.

PROPERTY: State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced an estimated 174,000 people were reunited with $226 million in unclaimed property in 2020.