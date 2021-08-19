WEEK IN ILLINOIS 8/20/21

IN THE NEWS

Chicago restores

mask mandate

Chicago reinstated a mask mandate for indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, effective Aug. 20, citing the continued rise in COVID-19 cases. Masks were already required in schools based on a statewide mandate issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, but his office said Tuesday he does not have plans to implement a broader statewide mask mandate at this time.

SCHOOLS: Superintendents from public school districts across the state joined forces Wednesday in Springfield to oppose Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate after dozens of districts were put on probation this week for refusing to comply.

SCOTT'S LAW: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law allowing judges to issue community service among other penalties to those violating "Scott's Law," which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when there is a first responder present with flashing lights stopped on the roadway.

HAIRSTYLES: Illinois schools won’t be allowed to ban braids, locks, twists or other hairstyles associated with race or ethnicity beginning next year under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Aug. 13.

OBAMA: Construction officially began Monday on the Obama Presidential Center on an 19-acre lakefront site in Jackson Park in Chicago.

THEY SAID ...

“I know from my own childhood what it’s like to be regularly belittled, humiliated, isolated and shamed by adults in the school setting, and it’s something that we can no longer accept in Illinois.”

— State Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, on a new ban on hairstyle discrimination in schools

“It just feels really unfair. It feels like we’re being sent back inside to detention because 30% of people won’t get vaccinated.”

— Chicago resident Kate Davis on the revived mask mandate

“They’re not worried about getting sick, they’re worried about getting stuck.”

— Travel business owner Carrie Wallace on why fewer are traveling amid a return of COVID restrictions

ODDS AND ENDS

AZTEC ROOTS: "Chicagotlan: Finding Tenochtitlan in Chicago" is an ongoing interactive civic and cultural project to mark the 500th anniversary of the conquest of the Aztec capital by Spanish colonizers on Aug. 13 and Indigenous and Mexican roots of many in Illinois.

BANKSY: An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known publicly only as Banksy opened Saturday and runs through Oct. 31 in a shuttered, 45,000-square-foot broadcast communications museum in Chicago.

VACCINE STATUS: Illinois residents 18 and older will be able to check their COVID-19 vaccination record through a new online site launched by the state’s Department of Public Health.

THE WATER COOLER

DEPRESSION: A University of Chicago study sees lower depression rates among city dwellers than among rural residents, possibly because of the social, socioeconomic and infrastructure networks one finds in metropolises.

BACKGROUND CHECKS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law banning police use of a law enforcement database to conduct criminal background checks on citizens who sign up to speak at public meetings statewide.

TAX FRAUD: Gary Hunsche, owner-operator of a Troy-based staffing company, has been sentenced to four years in prison for withholding more than $8 million in payroll taxes to help "build his empire," federal authorities said.

Census: State

more diverse

Illinois grew more diverse, multiracial and urban over the past decade, just like the nation overall, according to data from the 2020 census. Illinois is one of three states to lose population between 2010 and 2020, falling from 12,830,632 people to 12,812,508, and will lose a House seat, likely a downstate one held by a Republican.

EVICTIONS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker didn’t directly say Monday whether he would extend the state’s eviction moratorium, which expires Sept. 1, for those facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REDISTRICTING: Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly say new, detailed census numbers released last week show the legislative maps that Democrats pushed through in the spring are unconstitutional.

PRISONS: A federal judge in southern Illinois has noted "serious ongoing" violations to the rights of transgender prison inmates in Illinois that must be "immediately addressed" after a 2019 class-action lawsuit.

COMED PROBE: The Illinois Commerce Commission voted Aug. 12 to open an investigation into the ComEd bribes-for-favors scandal that helped topple ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

NIU: Northern Illinois University, faculty and staff have been told that if the on-campus COVID-19 positivity rate hits the 8% mark they will be allowed to teach remotely, union officials said.

HARMON: Illinois Senate President Don Harmon tested positive for a “mild breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and was recovering from symptoms, his office announced Monday.

