Week in Illinois 8/27/21

Pritzker to widen

mask, shot rules

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to double down on his efforts to deal with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant by requiring all educators from kindergarten through college to be vaccinated and to require a statewide mask mandate for all people age 2 and above in indoor locations.

STANDARDS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 818 and House Bill 24, establishing new learning standards for personal health and safety and sexual health education that are inclusive and affirming for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

BREAKTHROUGHS: Illinois Senate GOP leader Dan McConchie and civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, all of whom have been vaccinated, have reported COVID-19 infections this week.

CLINICIANS: Mental health clinicians will be partnered with Chicago police officers to answer calls for service in two neighborhoods starting Monday as part of a new mental health response in the city, officials said.

AMBULANCES: Stakeholders are calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign a bill that passed the General Assembly unanimously and would remove non-emergency ambulance services from the state’s Medicaid managed care program in favor of a fee-for-service model.

IDENTITY: Emily Claire Hari, previously known as Michael Hari, the Ford County militia leader convicted of master­minding the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque, is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity.

“This entire process smells of clout, collusion, political ties and ties to big cannabis.”

— Cannabis dispensary license applicant Jermell Chavis

“I’ve spent a lot of time in blue states this year and I like what I've seen. ... Every event is packed. The excitement is real. And the enthusiasm is firmly on the Republican side.”

— RNC Co-Chairman Tommy Hicks at a State Fair rally

“Seeing the fall (of Afghanistan), it’s like all your hard work has gone to waste.”

— Marine Corps veteran Ashton Kroner

“I have strong faith. And at my age, my risk factors, I just felt that God placed science there to help us.”

— The Rev. Ronnie Woods, on being vaccinated

FISH: The Illinois Department of Public Health has dropped a "do not eat" advisory for sport fish caught in the Illinois River for the first time since the 1970s because concentrations of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, have declined since they were banned in 1979.

CANDIDATE: Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a former staffer in the Pritzker and Biden administrations, announced Tuesday she is running for the U.S. House seat held by Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

U OF I: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has appointed Jacki Thompson Rand to a new position as associate vice chancellor to advise school leadership on Native American issues.

IHSA: Student-athletes at Illinois high schools will be prohibited from participating in playoffs this fall unless their schools comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate, Illinois High School Association officials said.

TOBACCO: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking federal agencies to place stricter regulations on tobacco and nicotine products to help curb the number of children and teens who are addicted to such products.

LAWSUIT: Clinton County agreed to pay nurse Diane Kuhl $35,000 to settle her lawsuit alleging she was fired for refusing to tell local law enforcement which residents had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lawmakers

to revise maps

Illinois Democrats announced the Legislature will return to Springfield on Aug. 31 to redraw political district maps, this time using more detailed data from the 2020 census. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow has rejected GOP efforts to invalidate the Democratic-drawn map.

BILLS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed House Bill 2595, which beginning in 2023 requires insurers to provide coverage to all medically necessary mental health care in Illinois, and House Bill 2784, which creates a mental health first responder system in coordination with an emergency mental and behavioral health phone system that was created by federal law.

CHICAGO: All city of Chicago workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, though employees can apply for medical or religious exemption, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday.

COMED: An alleged scheme to lavish benefits on longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for his influence on Commonwealth Edison legislation meets the criteria of the bribery statute even if there was no explicit agreement between the parties, prosecutors argued this week.

DMV: The Illinois secretary of state’s office will soon require appointments at more locations for driver’s license services and also will expand remote driver’s license and ID card renewal to reduce crowding.

OBAMA: The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Chicago organization's effort to immediately stop construction of the $830 million Obama Presidential Center on the city's South Side.

