WEEK IN ILLINOIS 8/6/21

IN THE NEWS

Masks ordered



for schools

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday ordered face coverings for all schoolchildren from preschool through 12th grade to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, and he will require all state employees who work in highly populated facilities such as prisons to be vaccinated. Masks also now are required in all state facilities, regardless of a person's vaccination status.

JOBLESS AID: Senate Republicans on July 29 called for a deep dive into pandemic-driven problems in the state's unemployment insurance program after a routine audit found $155 million in potentially invalid benefits paid in just the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis.

HOUSING: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law measures to increase affordable housing, including creating a grant program to encourage construction and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing, and to expand access to a state energy program for low-income residents.

NATIONAL GUARD: The Illinois National Guard abandoned plans to cancel weekend training and furlough thousands of troops after Congress OK'd reimbursing more than $521 million in costs for security after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

PROTECTION ORDERS: Illinois law will soon allow victims of sexual crimes to permanently renew orders prohibiting contact by their convicted assailants without having to face them in court.

COVID DRUG: The University of Illinois Chicago has received $6 million from the federal government to test a potential drug to treat COVID-19.

THEY SAID ...

“I’m a Trumpocrat. I am grateful to him forever.”

— Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whom Trump freed from prison on corruption charges

“Every family, every child, every human being deserves to feel safe and secure in the place that they call home.”

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on signing immigrant protection measures

"We don't get a lot of very wealthy folks who join the Guard. Particularly in the lower ranks, these are people who are just getting started in life and careers. A lot of them depend on that monthly check for their Guard service."

— Illinois National Guard Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, on the need for federal reimbursement for service after the Capitol breach

ODDS AND ENDS

POT SALES: Illinois recreational weed sales hit a record $128 million in July, helped by a late-month boost from the Lollapalooza festival. It was up 10% from the previous high of $116.4 million in May.

RIDE PRICES: The number of tourists, office workers and partyers venturing out in Chicago is ticking up, and ride-share prices are rising with them. The city average of $26.43 per trip in June is up nearly $10 from June 2019.

DRIVERS: Dealing with chronic long lines, 16 secretary of state facilities in the Chicago area will require appointments to apply for or renew driver's licenses and ID cards and to take road tests.

THE WATER COOLER

TRUMP TAXES: The Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill for his Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Chicago.

BEAR CHARGE: Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos May 15 in Yellowstone National Park, has been charged with disturbing wildlife.

BLAGOJEVICH: Ex-con and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich sued Illinois on Monday for booting him from office after his 2008 arrest for corruption and stripping him of his right to run for elective office.

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker signs

gun measures

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a plan Monday that requires background checks for all gun sales by 2024; provides funding for mental health programs in communities most impacted by gun violence; creates a stolen gun database; and modernizes the firearm owners ID card system by allowing state police to create electronic records.

MASKS IN CHICAGO: The city of Chicago on July 30 issued a recommendation that everyone over 2 years old wear masks while indoors, but officials said the city was not mandating vaccination proof for indoor bars, restaurants and gyms.

IMMIGRATION: Illinois will effectively end immigrant detention and further restrict local law enforcement’s ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Monday.

RAIL SERVICE: A pending railroad merger between Canadian National and Kansas City Southern could increase freight train traffic, which could hinder Amtrak service on the City of New Orleans, Illini and Saluki lines.

PUMPKINS: A fungus that has affected pumpkins dating back to the Irish Potato Famine of the mid-1800s is reemerging in Illinois for the third time in 30 years — and it's devastating the canned pumpkin industry.

PET SURGE: Some Chicago-area veterinarians estimate they are up to 75% busier than they were before the pandemic because of a surge of pet adoptions.

SCHOOL BOARD: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law creating an elected Chicago school board by 2027 to replace the one now appointed by the mayor.

