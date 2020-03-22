Wells Bayou wins eerie Louisiana Derby at empty track

For the overwhelming majority of race fans and bettors, the only option was to bet online and watch on television.

Some die-hards just couldn't be kept away, though. A couple dozen people parked along a chain-link fence with a view of the front stretch, watching tailgate-style, with drinks in hand. Some stood in the beds of pickup trucks for a better view while others peered through the fence.

"I've only been coming to this for about 50 years," said 65-year-old Ken Carson, who lives near the track. "I've never really bet online but this is the first time I ever opened up an account for at least one day to come out and enjoy the spectacle and, you know, make a little bet here or there.

"It's a pleasant day," Carson added, a can of beer in one hand and his racing form in the other. "We're just enjoying ourselves out here."

Carson said the horse he liked was Ny Traffic, who went off at 26-1 but finished second, staying close to the leader throughout. Modernist finished third while morning-line favorite Enforceable, who went off at 7-2, finished fifth.

Wells Bayou earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September from its usual running on the first Saturday in May.