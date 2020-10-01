WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Blame Trump for debate chaos and disinformation

The much-anticipated first presidential debate of 2020 hit new lows on Tuesday night, and not just because of President Donald Trump’s bullying and incessant interruptions of both Democratic opponent Joe Biden and Fox News moderator Chris Wallace.

Trump was responsible for some moments that represent a nadir in modern presidential debate history, starting with his refusal to explicitly condemn white supremacy, a growing domestic threat. It should have been an easy question to field. Wallace asked, “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say they need to stand down and not add to the violence …?”

Trump initially replied, “Sure,” but quickly negated it by saying, “I would say almost everything I have seen is from the left wing, not the right wing.” He then demanded to know specifically whom he should condemn.

When Biden volunteered, “Proud Boys,” a violent, neo-fascist hate group, Trump responded, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about ‘antifa’ and the left because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem.”