WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Get vaccinations for a safe 2021

While 2020, sadly, is the year of COVID-19, the good news is 2021 should be the year of the coronavirus vaccine. While we’re at it, let’s make it the year for childhood immunizations too.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out for certain health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. On Tuesday, Chicago opened its first mass vaccination site. Immunizing health care workers does double duty: They need to be protected from the infection risk while caring for those sick with COVID-19. They also can help model for the rest of us that the vaccine is safe and necessary. Life won’t return to a semblance of normal until the majority of Americans are immunized. For those in the general public, expect to get your shot as soon as spring.

Each version of the COVID-19 vaccine is tested on thousands of people to rule out dangers before receiving Food and Drug Administration approval. There is a remote chance of an allergic reaction, usually soon after getting the inoculation, according to the FDA, but it should be treatable and is no reason to skip the shot.