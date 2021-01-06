WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Let real diplomats, not party loyalists, do work

President-elect Joe Biden will soon assume responsibility for filling some of the most coveted jobs in government: foreign ambassadorships. President Donald Trump put political loyalists rather than trained diplomats into a record number of these positions. To restore professionalism to American foreign policy, the new administration should reverse that trend.

Since the administration of George H.W. Bush, the share of ambassadorships held by political appointees has hovered around 30% — far higher than in any other developed country. Of Trump’s ambassadorial nominees who have been confirmed by the Senate or are awaiting confirmation, nearly 43% are political appointees with tenures set to expire when his presidency ends. In addition, more than two dozen posts remain open, either due to White House negligence or snags in the confirmation process. As a result, roughly half of the U.S.’s ambassadorial positions could be vacant when Biden takes office.

After nearly a half-century in Democratic politics, Biden has plenty of allies eager to snap up assignments in foreign capitals. The new president should resist the temptation to replace Trump’s loyalists with his own. This isn’t just a matter of choosing the most competent people, important though that is. It’s also about moving quickly to fill posts that will otherwise remain vacant.