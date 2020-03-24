What the Chicago Cubs answered during spring training

All was not lost for the Cubs during the first four weeks of spring training before the coronavirus pandemic caused Major League Baseball to suspend the final weeks.
They resolved a few issues that had hovered over them since missing the postseason last fall for the first time since 2014, followed by a largely dormant winter.
The canceled games prevented some questions from being answered, though. Here’s a look at what the Cubs accomplished during spring training and what they must answer when preparations for the season resume.
First-year manager David Ross kept his thoughts to himself during the Cubs Convention, but Kris Bryant disclosed his candidacy for the leadoff role shortly before exhibition play began.
It may seem crazy at first, given Bryant’s reputation as a run producer. But the Cubs don’t have a true leadoff hitter on the roster, and Bryant’s .385 career on-base percentage and running ability make him a viable candidate.
After a tedious winter caused by the lengthy process in his grievance regarding service time, Bryant transitioned smoothly to accepting his new hitting assignment while stressing his desire to stay with the Cubs and dismissing false rumors about his contract demands.
It seemed axiomatic that Tyler Chatwood would have the inside track on the fifth rotation spot, based on his $13 million salary and tough adjustment in training his arm to recuperate as a reliever.
Still, Chatwood displayed glimpses of why the Cubs signed him to a three-year, $38.5 million contract before the 2018 season. He showed enough confidence not to rely solely on his 96 mph fastball and incorporated his secondary pitches with varying degrees of effectiveness.
Perhaps the biggest stride was that Chatwood worked out of trouble and avoided the big innings and bouts of wildness that caused him to be removed from the rotation midway through 2018.
Alec Mills, who is out of options, could be a valuable swingman on the pitching staff and statistically pitched better than Chatwood this spring.
Aside from bringing in a portable basketball hoop stand with seven rims before one workout, David Ross has been the businesslike leader Cubs President Theo Epstein sought after severing ties with Joe Maddon.
No one got hurt during live batting practice, and rundowns were executed precisely in games.
The biggest tests involving strategy will arise once the regular season starts, but Ross and a new mix of coaches seem to have blended well with the players for now.
MLB officials and leaders of the MLB Players Association will need to sort out compensation, service time and an overhauled schedule once the green light is given to resume training.
Shortly after that will come the pressure on the Cubs players to embark on a successful start — and on Theo Epstein to decide when is the right time to trade Bryant, Javier Baez or Kyle Schwarber or to make one last attempt at re-signing them before they’re eligible to depart in free agency after the 2021 season.
The final weeks of spring training would have allowed closer Craig Kimbrel to polish his changeup, increase his velocity by a tick and pitch on consecutive days. Setup men Jeremy Jeffress and Rowan Wick also could have used some fine-tuning, but the bigger issue lies in the bridge from the rotation to the back end of the bullpen.
Casey Sadler, Dan Winkler and Ryan Tepera have promise, and Rule 5 selection Trevor Megill may be too promising to offer back to the Padres for $50,000. The break might allow left-hander Brad Wieck to regain strength after undergoing surgery last month to correct an irregular heartbeat.
Do the Cubs have the luxury of earmarking the 26th spot on the roster for a specialist?
Ross is open to that possibility, and non-roster invitee Ian Miller is receiving a long look. Miller, 28, stole 35 bases at Triple A last season and batted .382 with a .462 on-base percentage and eight stolen bases this spring.
Spring training statistics mean little to evaluators, but Miller presents an intriguing case because he could provide a speed dimension the Cubs have lacked off the bench.
The left-handed-hitting Miller would be viewed as a sixth outfielder. Another option is infielder Daniel Descalso, who is guaranteed $2.5 million this season but has “some stuff to prove,” said Ross, who also hasn’t ruled out carrying a third catcher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!