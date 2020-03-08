What to know if you are planning a trip

Major airlines are relaxing policies around flight change and cancellation fees and joining Chicago’s airports in stepping up their cleaning efforts as coronavirus continues to spread.
The global travel industry has taken a hit from the novel respiratory virus known as COVID-19. Companies are restricting travel and pulling out of conferences to protect employees, and airlines are canceling flights to a growing number of affected areas.
Here’s what to know if you’re thinking about planning a trip:
Some airlines are waiving fees for changing flights.
United Airlines is waiving flight change fees for any domestic or international flight purchased between March 3 and 31. Passengers who decide to cancel a flight have one year from when they purchased the original ticket to apply its value to a new flight with no fee. No advance notice is required.
American Airlines waived change fees on any tickets purchased between March 1 and 16. Passengers must cancel at least 14 days before their flight to avoid the fees.
Delta Air Lines is letting travelers make a one-time change to any international flight booked between March 1 and 31 with no fee. Customers flying to Shanghai or Beijing in China; Seoul, South Korea; and all locations in Italy can make a change at no fee through April 30.
JetBlue was the first to announce broad suspensions of fees for changing or canceling flights. The policy covers flights before June 1, booked between Feb. 27 and March 11.
“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, said last month.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends people avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and advises older adults or people with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing travel to Japan.
Insurance options are limited for recovering costs.
If someone cancels a trip because they’re worried about being exposed to an illness, standard trip cancellation policies will rarely cover those losses.
Travelers can upgrade to policies that let them cancel a trip for any reason, but premiums can be 40% greater than those on standard packages, and they often only cover about 75% of the person’s losses. Cancel for any reason policies must be purchased at the time of booking or shortly thereafter.
Chicago’s airports are stepping up cleaning efforts.
The Chicago Department of Aviation installed 109 new hand sanitizer stations in the city’s airports, focusing on busy areas like food courts. Airport workers are also cleaning surfaces in high-traffic areas more frequently.
The extra cleaning initially focused on O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5, which handles international flights. As of this week, it’s expanded to all of O’Hare and Midway Airport, McGrath said.
Some airplanes are also getting a deep-clean.
Airlines say their cleaning routines follow guidelines from health officials. Planes get cleaned to varying degrees between flights, but Southwest Airlines, United and Delta all said their aircraft get an end-of-day cleaning that includes wiping hard surfaces with disinfectant.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk of contracting an infection is low on an airplane but advises travelers to take precautions like avoiding contact with passengers who appear to be sick, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.
Some are adding extra measures, especially on flights from areas affected by the outbreak.
Delta began using machines that spray aircraft arriving in the U.S. from Asia with disinfectant in February. The new procedure makes sure the disinfectant reaches more surfaces than hand-wiping the aircraft, said Delta spokeswoman Adrian Gee.
Flights from Italy to New York and Atlanta also get the “fogging” treatment, and Delta said it is working to get additional machines to use on planes arriving from more cities outside Asia with reported cases of the coronavirus.
Cutlery, glassware and dishes are being sanitized before they’re washed on Delta flights from Asia to the U.S., and linen and headphones are being cleaned separately from those on flights from other destinations.
Delta also said it is stocking more hand sanitizer, gloves and surgical masks on flights in and out of Asia and giving all customers on long international flights amenity kits with hand sanitizer or cleansing towelettes.
American is stocking extra hand sanitizer wipes at departure gates and in flight attendants’ service kits on flights to and from Asia. It is also allowing flight attendants to wear masks on certain flights if that makes them more comfortable, executives said in a Feb. 28 letter to employees.
United said it is “deep cleaning” any aircraft that carried a passenger later diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. A deep clean, which normally happens every 50 to 55 days, includes washing ceilings and overhead bins and scrubbing the plane’s interiors, said spokesman Charles Hobart.