What to know if you are planning a trip

Flights from Italy to New York and Atlanta also get the “fogging” treatment, and Delta said it is working to get additional machines to use on planes arriving from more cities outside Asia with reported cases of the coronavirus.

Cutlery, glassware and dishes are being sanitized before they’re washed on Delta flights from Asia to the U.S., and linen and headphones are being cleaned separately from those on flights from other destinations.

Delta also said it is stocking more hand sanitizer, gloves and surgical masks on flights in and out of Asia and giving all customers on long international flights amenity kits with hand sanitizer or cleansing towelettes.

American is stocking extra hand sanitizer wipes at departure gates and in flight attendants’ service kits on flights to and from Asia. It is also allowing flight attendants to wear masks on certain flights if that makes them more comfortable, executives said in a Feb. 28 letter to employees.

United said it is “deep cleaning” any aircraft that carried a passenger later diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. A deep clean, which normally happens every 50 to 55 days, includes washing ceilings and overhead bins and scrubbing the plane’s interiors, said spokesman Charles Hobart.

