What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; open for members; advance registration required; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m. May 21, Kick the Cat; 8 p.m. May 22, Frank Catalano and Jimmy Chamberlin; $40-140; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon," virtual performances May 13-15, details at www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; “Hot Shorts” virtual short plays, 7 p.m. May 23, on Heartland Theatre YouTube channel; regular season postponed; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; ilsymphony.org.
Illinois Wesleyan University School of Theatre Arts; streaming spring season; May 7-9, "Faculty Choreographed Dance Concert 2021: Simpler Times"; $12-25; iwu.edu/theatre/season.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Normal Theater, Normal; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; May 6-9, "Hat's Off to Mom," $48; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.