What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Bloomington-Normal
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; closed; workshops, camps, online activities available; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; now open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; radio production of "It Happened One Night" to be broadcast 8 p.m. April 16 on WGLT, 89.1 FM, wglt.org; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; 7 p.m. April 10, online concert: Farm to Folk - Illinois Symphony Chamber Orchestra Concert; other online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; ilsymphony.org.
Illinois Wesleyan University School of Theatre Arts; streaming spring season; March 26-28, "Songs for a New World"; $12-25; iwu.edu/theatre/season.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Normal Theater, Normal; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office opens April 1; shows resume in May; “Drive-In Radio Melodrama” in parking lot, 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 28, parking lot event is free, donations accepted; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.