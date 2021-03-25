What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Bloomington-Normal

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; closed; workshops, camps, online activities available; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; now open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.