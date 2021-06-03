What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; open; advance registration required; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m. June 10, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, $18-20; 7 p.m. June 13, Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, $20-23; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; July 22-25, "Miscast Cabaret"; details at www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; Lavender and Lemons: A Tour of Kitchens and More fundraiser, June 12; details at ilsymphony.org.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Normal Theater, Normal; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.