What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Bloomington-Normal
Many cultural institutions are making plans to reopen with the return to Tier 1 regional COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Holiday Spectacular Zoomtacular 2020; free virtual show; available through Jan. 22 at holidayspectacular.org.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; workshops, activities available, details at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; closed; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; regular season postponed; seeking audio-recorded auditions for radio production of "It Happened One Night," Jan. 24-noon Jan. 30, details at heartlandtheatre.org/auditions; broadcast 8 p.m. April 16.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; streamed events available for viewing, details at ilsymphony.org.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; $3 winter admission; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; closed; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.