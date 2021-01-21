 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues
0 comments

What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

  • 0
090320-blm-lif-eventscalendarMangelsenDetail

Wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen's "A Life in the Wild" exhibit is on display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum through Saturday. Mangelsen will appear live during a Zoom event at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday.

 PEORIA RIVERFRONT MUSEUM

Bloomington-Normal

Many cultural institutions are making plans to reopen with the return to Tier 1 regional COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Holiday Spectacular Zoomtacular 2020; free virtual show; available through Jan. 22 at holidayspectacular.org

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; workshops, activities available, details at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayerswww.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; closed; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; regular season postponed; seeking audio-recorded auditions for radio production of "It Happened One Night," Jan. 24-noon Jan. 30, details at heartlandtheatre.org/auditions; broadcast 8 p.m. April 16.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; streamed events available for viewing, details at ilsymphony.org.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; $3 winter admission; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Central Illinois

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; closed; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLean County man jailed on numerous drug charges
Local Crime & Courts

McLean County man jailed on numerous drug charges

  • Updated

Raul Hernandez must post $10,035 to be released on unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News