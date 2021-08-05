What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; 6-9 p.m., October 16, Grimm Fantasy- Art Gasm; Tickets $50; dressing up encouraged; COVID guidelines; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 5-6, MakerSpace Hours; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 8, STEAM programming; 2-4 p.m., Aug. 8, MakerSpace Hours; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 12, MakerSpace Hours; 6-8 p.m., Aug. 12, Family Paint Night, Grades K-5 and adult, $36 members, $41 non-members; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 13, MakerSpace Hours; 4-10 p.m., Aug. 14, Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival; 6-8 p.m., Aug. 20, Aviation Challenge, Grades K-5 and adults, $36 members, $41 non-members; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Aug. 14, North Mississippi Allstars, Saturdays on the Square, free; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 18, Tab Benoit; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Sept. 3-5, 10-12 "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 7, Antique Auto Show; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 21, Ice Breaker, Family-friendly open skate festival, free; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Aug. 6, Yoseph Henry Quartet; Aug. 7, Pace Tripp Trio; Aug. 11, VIB: Very Important Bartender, Steve Wall for Prairie Legal Services; jazzupfront.com.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sep. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7 p.m., Aug. 5-7, Around the Town Chamber Music Festival Concerts 1-3, 3 p.m., Aug. 8, Concert 4; ilsymphony.org.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; Free-$6.95; 12-3 p.m., Aug. 7, Ice Cream Social; 8:30-9:30 a.m, Aug. 11, Active Senior Walk; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sept. 8, Active Senior Walk; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Normal Theater, Normal; Aug. 6-8, "Summertime"; Aug. 13-15, "Searching for Mr. Rugoff"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; "A Grand Old Country Tribute", through Aug. 15; Aug. 30, Quarter Auction; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; Aug. 13, Five Points Friday with Aileeah Colgan, free; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Aug. 6, Dance for People with Parkinson's; Show Talk, through Aug. 15; Sept. 17-18, ELLNORA, The Guitar Festival; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15, Foreigner: The Hits on Tour; Tickets $51.50-$151; 8 p.m., Sept. 9, Jo Koy; Tickets $43+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

